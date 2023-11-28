Van Dijk Describes Arnold As ‘Complete Package’

Virgil van Dijk has described his Liverpool team-mate, Trent Alexander-Arnold as the “complete package” after his excellent performance against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Premier League giants played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad with the England international scoring an 80th-minute equaliser for the Reds.

Van Dijk said: “He offers a lot defensively and, obviously in possession, he has qualities that are very special and he shows that as well, so he has the complete package.

“He has to keep doing what he’s doing, keep improving, keep that high standard he has for himself and we all have for him as well.

“I think everyone this season, as a defender, one-on-one against [Jeremy] Doku will have a tough afternoon. He’s a very good dribbler.

“But I don’t think he had a tough afternoon on the whole. It’s how you defend them together and try to get two on one in situations and, in the end, I’m pleased for him that he got the equaliser.”