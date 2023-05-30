New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
Van Der Sar Resigns As Ajax CEO After Disastrous Season

Edwin van der Sar has left his role as Ajax CEO over a decade behind the scenes with the Amsterdam giants.

Van Der Sar has resigned following Ajax’s shocking year both on and off the pitch.

The former European champions finished in a lowly third place in the Eredivisie table, missing out on Champions League football.

The former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper was instrumental in hiring Alfred Schreuder as Erik ten Hag’s successor last summer.

But that appointment proved disastrous with Schreuder eventually getting the sack in January.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Van der Sar said: “After almost eleven years on the board, I am done. We have experienced wonderful things together, but it has also been an incredibly tough period.

“I am very grateful for the people I have met and worked with during my second career at Ajax, and what we have achieved and been through together.

“I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things. It doesn’t feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign.”

Van der Sar will remain at the club until August 1.

