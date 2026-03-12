Valverde Hat-Trick Gives Real Madrid Edge Over Man City

Real Madrid captain Fede Valverde produced a sensational performance, scoring a brilliant hat-trick as Los Blancos secured a dominant victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

The Uruguayan midfielder delivered the first hat-trick of his professional career, inspiring Real Madrid to an impressive 3–0 win and placing the Spanish giants firmly in control of the tie ahead of the return leg.

Valverde opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a powerful strike that left the City goalkeeper with little chance. Just seven minutes later, he doubled Madrid’s lead with another well-taken effort, capping off a swift attacking move that exposed City’s defence.

The 26-year-old completed his remarkable hat-trick before half-time, finding the net again in the 42nd minute to give the hosts a comfortable three-goal cushion heading into the break.

Manchester City struggled to respond to Madrid’s intensity and attacking quality, with Pep Guardiola’s side unable to break through a disciplined defensive display from the Spanish champions.

The result hands Real Madrid a commanding advantage ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, where City will now face a daunting task if they are to overturn the deficit and keep their Champions League hopes alive.