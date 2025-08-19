ValueJet To Expand Regional Network; Opens Accra, Cotonou, Malabo Routes

ValueJet, a growing private Nigerian carrier, has concluded plans to launch a hat trick of routes from its hub in Lagos to Cotonou, Benin Republic, Accra, Ghana, and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, less than three years after commencing scheduled flight operations.

The airline kick-started its foray into regional operations with the launch of direct flights to Banjul, The Gambia, from Lagos on May 15, 2025, underlying its ambitious regional route expansion plans. The carrier’s foray into the Banjul route has opened up and liberalised the market, as the airline is doing remarkably well on the route.

Since launching its direct Lagos–Banjul route on May 15, 2025, ValueJet has opened up West Africa’s hidden gem to everyday adventurers, wanderers, and business-savvy travellers alike. The Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt Omololu Dapo Majekodunmi, disclosed that the new routes were further confirmation of the airline’s unyielding drive to connect the whole of West Africa and facilitate economic prosperity on the continent.

He said: “Our goal is to make air connectivity on the West Coast and indeed Africa seamless, comfortable, and affordable and a refreshing experience. We are ready to take up the challenge and kick off the second phase of our regional operations with the commencement of our Cotonou, Accra and Malabo services very soon.

“We are expanding our West African presence to strategically connect key cities in the sub-region, ease connectivity for Africans and strengthen commercial ties between countries.” “ValueJet is committed to easing the air transportation burden of Africans, and this will continue to drive our route expansion as well as fleet modernisation. We also recently received a CRJ 1000 aircraft to further strengthen our domestic and regional operations”, he stated.