ValueJet Set To Commence Flights To Jos From Lagos

Passengers can now enjoy direct flights between Lagos and Jos as ValueJet has concluded plans to begin flight services to Jos, Plateau on April 2, 2025.

The airline equally plans to spread its wings to other key destinations. The carrier would operate direct flight from Lagos three times a week scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday for a start as it could expand it to daily operation.

It is not the first time ValueJet would be operating to Jos. The airline had on October 10, 2022, launched its inaugural flight and in February 2023 began flight services to Jos, Plateau State from Abuja.

After being starved of flight services to Jos by many airlines, the Plateau State Government felt there was a need to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the carrier to ensure it sustains its operations on the route and to save passengers the huge risk of travelling by road from Plateau State to Abuja and beyond.

The signing of the MoU took place at ValueJet’s head office in Lagos. Omololu Majekodunmi, the Managing Director of ValueJet, signed for the airline, and Jatau Davou Gyang, the Commissioner of Transportation who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang signed on behalf of the Plateau State government.

Gyang said at the time that the initiative was very critical to the development of the state, adding that event marked a significant milestone in the quest of Governor Mutfwang’s administration to open up the economy of the state in line with his policy thrust.

Majekodunmi on his part said the essence of the air pact was to tie, guarantee, and actually put in place legally air transport business between both parties which was further necessitated by insecurity on the road.

He said: “The governor, since he was sworn in, he had driven to Abuja from Jos more than 25 times. This applies to all the commissioners. It is either you take a 35 minutes flight or you take a five-hour trip by road with hoodlums and insecurity on the roads.

