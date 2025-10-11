The stranded Super Eagles are expected to still arrive in Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday, October 12.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Eforge, revealed on Saturday night that the entire contingent was okay despite the experience.

The Valuejet aircraft conveying the team from South Africa to Nigeria made an emergency landing in Luanda following a crack in the aircraft‘s wind shield.

“We are all fine and all is well with the team. We expect another aircraft at 3 am Nigerian time on Sunday, and we should be in Uyo in the early hours of Sunday. Luanda is about four hours from Nigeria,” Eforge said.

Our correspondent exclusively learnt that the NFF might consider a shift in date if the team did not arrive on time in Uyo in readiness for the crucial match against Benin billed for Tuesday.