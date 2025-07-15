ValueJet Opens Banjul, West Africa’s Hidden Gem, To Adventure

When Titi, a travel enthusiast, first saw the picture of Banjul on her friend’s social media profile, her curiosity about travelling to the city intensified.

The white-sand beaches, colourful marketplaces, colonial-era architecture, and serenity she hadn’t felt in Lagos traffic for months drew her attention. Her curiosity propelled her further.

“Where is this paradise?” Her friend replied, Banjul, Gambia. I flew there with ValueJet’s direct flight Easy Breezy.” That disclosure set the wheels in motion for her to take a trip to Banjul.

Like many Nigerians craving an escape that wouldn’t break the bank or involve endless layovers, Titi discovered that ValueJet had quietly become the airline of choice for travellers seeking a smooth, affordable, and convenient journey to The Gambia.

Since launching its direct Lagos– Banjul route on May 15, 2025, ValueJet has opened up West Africa’s hidden gem to everyday adventurers, wanderers, and business-savvy travellers alike.

Ask anyone who’s been: it’s not just the beaches (though they’re glorious). It’s the blend of history and modern life, the way the colonial-era architecture leans into the vibrancy of its markets, the rhythm of its music, and the warmth of its people.

Add in ValueJet’s wallet-friendly fares and thoughtful service, and you get a getaway that feels more like a personal discovery than a packaged vacation. More than a leisure destination, Banjul also offers opportunities for trade and cultural exchange.

That’s one reason why ValueJet’s Managing Director and Accountable Manager, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi calls the Lagos-Banjul route “a milestone in regional connectivity.”

He explains: “The Lagos to Banjul flight is an important milestone in ValueJet’s vision to promote travel options and connectivity within West Africa.

We are proud to play a part in bridging distances and fostering closer economic ties between the people and businesses of Nigeria, The Gambia, and beyond, opening new opportunities for trade and tourism.”

ValueJet is the only airline offering direct flights from Lagos to Banjul. Flights operate twice weekly, departing Lagos from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s new terminal at 9:00 PM every Thursday and Sunday, landing in Banjul by 11:30 PM local time. Return flights depart Banjul at 12:30 AM on Mondays and Fridays, arriving in Lagos by 5:00 AM, just in time to avoid the morning rush in Lagos.

Titi and thousands like her are already trading their screens for sunsets, traffic jams for tranquil beaches, and the ordinary for the extraordinary.