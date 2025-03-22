Share

The Chief Executive Officer and Manager of ValueJet, Omololu Majekodunmi, has shown excitement over the victory recorded by Nigeria’s senior Football team, the Super Eagles, against Rwanda on Friday.

Speaking on the Super Eagles’ win on Saturday, Majekodunmi said the victory symbolizes the beginning of a new era of success for the team.

According to him, this marks the first win since ValueJet signed on as the team’s official airline partner, highlighting the significance of the partnership between the airline and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)..

The partnership between ValueJet and the Super Eagles was established with the goal of providing seamless travel solutions and unwavering support to the national team.

With this first victory under their belt, the synergy between both brands is already proving to be a winning formula.

“At ValueJet, we believe in elevating Nigerian excellence to greater heights—whether in the skies or on the field. Seeing the Super Eagles soar to victory after our partnership is a testament to the power of great collaboration.

“We are proud to be their official airline partner and look forward to many more wins ahead,” said Majekodunmi.

“This win sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting journey for the Super Eagles, with ValueJet backing them every step of the way.

“As the team continues to push for greatness, ValueJet remains committed to ensuring their travels are as smooth as their victories.

“Nigeria’s football history is rich and boasts a passionate fan base.

“Likewise, ValueJet aims to bring fresh energy to the game while providing seamless travel solutions for the national teams as they compete at home and abroad.

“This partnership with the NFF underscores our commitment as an institution to supporting sports development in Nigeria.

“It includes a range of collaborative efforts designed to promote the game’s growth across the country, from grassroots programs to high-profile matches,” Majekodunmi added.

