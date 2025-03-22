ValueJet, NFF partnership symbolizes a fresh success era for the Super Eagles

Share

The Chief Executive Officer/ Accountable Manager of ValueJet, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi is beaming with excitement over the 2-0 victory of Nigeria’s Super Eagles over the Amavubi of Rwanda, stating that the partnership between his airline and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) marks their first win since ValueJet signed on as their official airline partner.

The partnership between ValueJet and the Super Eagles was announced to provide seamless travel solutions and unwavering support to the national team.

With this first victory under their belt, the synergy between both brands is already proving to be a winning formula.

“At ValueJet, we believe in lifting Nigerian excellence to greater heights—whether in the skies or on the field,” Capt Majekodunmi said.

“Seeing the Super Eagles soar to victory after our partnership is a testament to the power of great collaboration. We are proud to be their official airline partner and look forward to many more wins ahead.”

This win sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting journey for the Super Eagles, with ValueJet backing them every step of the way. As the team continues to push for greatness, ValueJet remains committed to ensuring their travels are as smooth as their victories.

Capt Majekodunmi added: “This partnership with the NFF underscores our commitment, as an institution, to keep supporting sports development in Nigeria, as it features a range of collaborative efforts designed to promote the game’s growth across the country, from grass programs to high-profile matches.”

