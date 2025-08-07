ValueJet: NCAA Asks AGF, IGP To Prosecute Wasiu Ayinde

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate and prosecute popular musician, King Wasiu Omogbolahan Olasunkanmi Adewale Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, over an incident involving domestic airline, ValueJet.

The incident, which occurred on August 5, 2025, reportedly disrupted standard flight operations and raised serious concerns over passenger conduct and aviation safety.

According to preliminary findings, K1 De Ultimate allegedly violated provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations during a scheduled ValueJet flight (VK201).

Spokesman for the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, told journalists that while full details of the incident are still being compiled, the authority is determined to uphold aviation safety standards and enforce accountability, regardless of status.

In letters addressed to the AGF and IGP, the NCAA requested a comprehensive criminal investigation and possible prosecution in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 and other applicable laws.

Additionally, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), urging them to place K1 De Ultimate on a no-fly list for commercial flights pending the conclusion of investigations.

The advisory aligns with global aviation standards prioritising the safety of passengers, crew, and airline operations.

The NCAA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of public image or influence, undermines the integrity of the nation’s aviation industry. All passengers, it noted, are expected to adhere strictly to conduct and safety regulations within Nigeria’s airspace.