ValueJet Expands Lagos–Owerri Route With Daily Flights

ValueJet has announced the commencement of daily flights between Lagos and Owerri, effective March 23, 2026, strengthening connectivity between Nigeria’s commercial hub and the South-East region.

The airline, which currently operates three weekly flights on the Lagos–Owerri route, is increasing frequency to seven flights a week in response to growing passenger demand and the need for more flexible travel options for business and leisure travellers.

With this expansion, customers travelling between Lagos and Owerri will benefit from improved scheduling convenience, reduced travel constraints, and enhanced access throughout the week.

Speaking on the development, ValueJet’s Managing Director, Captain Majekodunmi, noted that the move aligns with its commitment to improving domestic air connectivity and supporting economic and social ties across Nigeria.

The daily service is expected to better serve professionals, families, entrepreneurs, and other travellers who rely on consistent and dependable air travel.

The Lagos–Owerri route is a key corridor for commerce, education, and family travel, and the introduction of daily flights underscores ValueJet’s focus on responding to passenger needs while expanding its domestic network.