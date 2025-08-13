Valuejet Enters Agreement To Manage, Operate Cally Air’s CRJ 1000 Jets

ValueJet has entered into a sub-lease and operational services agreement with Cally Air (the Cross River State–owned airline) under which ValueJet will manage and operate two Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jets on behalf of Cally Air.

Under the sub-lease, ValueJet will be responsible for the day-to-day operating functions for the two CRJ1000s. It is understood that the leases are formally held by ValueJet, which will operate under ValueJet’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC)

The move is intended to accelerate the utilisation of the newly acquired regional jets and to provide immediate passenger capacity. Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt. Omololu Oladapo Majekodunmi, said:

“We are pleased to partner with Cally Air and Cross River State to bring the two CRJ1000s into commercial service quickly and safely.

“This arrangement leverages ValueJet’s regional operations experience to expand reliable connectivity for travellers to and from locations within and outside Nigeria.”