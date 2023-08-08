ValueJet Cup: Remo, Shooting Stars Renew Rivalry Today

Remo Stars and Shooting Stars will renew their Southwest rivalry today at the semifinal stage of the ongoing ValueJet preseason tournament at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

It has always been a strong battle between the two sides in recent times, with Remo Stars most times coming out on top.

Defending champion of the ValueJet Cup, Remo Stars topped their group while Shooting Stars finished second behind their semifinal opponent’s feeders team, Beyond Limits.

The first match of the day will see Beyond Limits taking on Kwara United, a potential father-and-son clash.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, is the first-choice goalkeeper for Kwara Utd while his son, Daniel Aiyenugba, has been in goal for Beyond Limits since the start of the competition.

It is going to be an emotional time for the family with the father who always comes around to cheer his son in previous games. He will now be hoping to get a win for a spot in the final.