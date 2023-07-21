Valuejet Cup 2023: We Want To Defend Our Title, Says Remo Stars Goalkeeper

After finishing second be- hind Enyimba during the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier Football League playoff and also the recently concluded Naija Super 8, Remo Stars goalkeeper, Kay- ode Bankole, has said the club will be hoping to win the 2023 ValueJet preseason cup.

Remo Stars defeated Lagos-based Nigeria National League side, Smart City FC in the final last year and will be hoping to defend the title in front of their fans as the competition will be taking place at the Remo Stadium, Ikenne. Speaking ahead of the tournament, Bankole said; “We are the tournament champions with an historic win last year.

“We understand our fans’ feelings and emotions for the club, we want to give our best in all our games and competition, defend the badge and express our passion for the club on the pitch.” Meanwhile, the organisers of the preseason tournament has announced that eight clubs would be taking part in this year’s competition.