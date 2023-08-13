Valuejet Cup 2023, Organisers Applaud Sponsors, Clubs, Media, Others

The organisers of the recently concluded ValueJet preseason tournament at the end of the competition applauded all the people involved in the organisation of the competition. According to the chairman of the ValueJet Cup, Tade Azeez, the organisers appreciated the sponsors, clubs, media, and football fans for a successful tournament.

The former referee added that the winner of the tournament, Shooting Stars, and runner-up, Beyond Limits, have been paid their prize monies in millions of Naira. “We want to appreciate our Premium Sponsor, ValueJet Airline, and our Associate Sponsor, Optimus Bank, without their sponsorship we won’t be able to organize the tournament,” the former Lagos State Football Association Vice Chairman said.

“We are grateful for their support towards the growth of Nigerian football. We are excited about what we did this year, we made tremendous improvement from the first edition and we have challenged ourselves to improve every year.