ValueJet bags most promising airline award

Nigerian carrier, ValueJet has been named the Most Promising Airline in Nigeria for its service delivery and prompts scheduled services.

The airline currently flies to Jos, Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt, with plans to expand its operations to other cities. The carrier bagged the award at the 2023 National Tourism Transportation Summit Awards held on May 9, 2023, in Abuja. The airline was selected based on its achievements and demonstration of excellence and high standards in the tourism, transportation, travel, and hospitality industry. Founded in 2018 as a virtual airline brokering flights through other airlines, ValueJet has been moving to establish itself as Nigeria’s newest low-cost carrier.

While the launch came at a difficult period for Nigeria’s aviation industry, the airline has established itself as one of the reliable carriers in Nigeria as it expands its route network to meet the demand of its guests.

ValueJet is a dream airline that is gradually being positioned to efficiently facilitate growth opportunities across geographies. The carrier’s business model looks to- wards making aviation accessible to all Nigerian citizens through competitive pricing, firmly establishing itself along- side other local carriers. The carrier’s vision is ambitious. It sees a world where everybody can fly. According to the Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Dapo Majekodunmi said ValueJet, “Aims to add value from the very first flight once we set for business operations.” “Currently, only about 5% of Nigeria’s population can afford a flight ticket, according to available statistics, and Value- Jet is looking to increase this number significantly through creative fare pricing.” Having reached its first 100 days in busi- ness, ValueJet is setting its sights on enter- ing Nigeria’s domestic air cargo industry.