Value Of Vehicle Spare Parts Importation Hits N1.7trn

Despite the sharp drop in importation of used vehicles in the last one year, importers still spend about N1.7 trillion ($1 billion) on spare parts importation annually for damaged vehicle repairs being shipped into the country from United States and Europe.

Findings revealed that within the last three months, the two roll-on roll-off terminals at Tincan Island Port have took delivery of 5,380 units of used vehicles mostly damaged by flood.

However, the importation of used vehicles has further declined by 32 per cent from 2,150 units imported in August 2024 to 1,470 units in November 2024.

Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position indicated Five Stars Logistics terminals berthed only one vessel, Prestige Ace with 360 units of new vehicles last week, while Glovis Challenge is expected with 270 units this week.

It noted that the Port and Terminal Multi-Service Limited (PTML) would take delivery of 1,200 units from Great Lagos laden 500 units; Grande Luanda, 400 units and Grande Angola, 300 units.

In August, shipments of used vehicles into the ports was 2,150 units as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s customs duty of N1,650/ $1 has discouraged importers from bringing vehicles to the country.

Last month, the shipping data indicated that only 300 units of used vehicles were ferried to Five Stars Logistics by Glovis Champion. Also at PTML, 1,100 units were ferried by Grande Cameroon with 350 units; Grande Lagos, 400 units and Grande Congo, 350 units.

In August, six vehicles berthed at PTML, Five Stars Logistics and Greenview Development Nigerian Limited (GDNL) with 2,150 units, while 1,600 units of the vehicles were offloaded at PTML from Grande Cotonou with 500 units; Grande Benin, 350 units; Grande Angola, 350 units and Grande Lagos, 400 units, only 350 units were discharged at Five Stars by Grand Aurora and 200 units from Yangtze at GNDL.

Meanwhile, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) explained that Nigeria spent over $1 billion yearly importing spare parts.

The council’ Director General, Joseph Osanipin, said during a training session for engineers at the Midas NFX software automotive design skills boot camp that the empowerment programme was organised by the council in Abuja to equip engineers with the skills necessary for manufacturing vehicle components.

He said: “This massive expenditure underscores the urgent need for local production capabilities and advanced design training to reduce dependency on foreign imports and stimulate economic growth.

This boot camp focused is on Midas NFX software training aimed at empowering local engineers and designers with the skills necessary to create high-quality vehicle components.”

Osanipin said Midas NFX was a specialised tool that allows users to scan parts according to specific requirements and select the optimal materials needed for production, whether plastic or steel.

He added that the council was planning to train 100 people yearly, including participants from the private sector. Last year, the Federal Government introduced a new set of taxes on imported vehicles, among other things last year.

The new tax regime stipulates that imported vehicles between 2,000 capacity (two litres) and 3,999 capacity (3.9 litres) engine will pay an additional charge known as Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) levy of two per cent of the value of the vehicle, while vehicles with 4,000 capacity (four litres) and above engines will attract IAT of four per cent of their value.

The new levy is in addition to the 35 per cent import duty and 35 per cent levy being paid by importers of vehicles.

However, vehicles below 2000cc, mass transit buses, electric vehicles, and locally manufactured vehicles are exempted from the IAT levy.

Recalled that that National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Terms of Trade (ToT) had explained that Nigeria’s used vehicles import bill plummet – ed by 83 per cent to N138.62 billion in the first half of 2024 compared to N819.15 billion in the same period in 2023.

In Q2’24, the imported used vehicles were valued at N138.62 billion, marking an 81.5 per cent decrease compared to N749.92 billion in Q2’23 on a year-on-year basis as data also revealed that a significant portion of the used vehicles were imported from the United States.

