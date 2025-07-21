Value Of Vehicle Parts Import Increases By N454bn

As importation of used vehicles to Tincan Island Port goes up by 18 per cent from 1,100 in May to 1,342 units in mid July 2025, shipment of spare parts from China to Nigeria is expected to increase by N454 billion ($293 million) or 44 per cent from $376.7 million in 2024 to $670 million in 2025.

Some of the spare parts are bumpers, used suspension parts engines, clutches, radiators, wheel nuts, circlips, front grill spare part, brake systems, filters and electrical parts.

Findings from General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, show that the country’s seaports took delivery of $456.57 million worth of spare parts from China in 2023 and $376.7 million in 2024.

However, the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Programme (NAIDP) had said that inability to sign its bill into law would lead to importation of $1 billion vehicles spare parts and accessories in 2025.

It was gathered that the country’s automotive sector is heavily reliant on Chinese parts support for fleet operators, especially in logistics and public transport.

The Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, had said that the country had spent $5 billion between 2019 and 2024 on vehicle spare parts, saying that the money could revitalise the ailing local auto industry.

He noted that Nigeria was the biggest market for used vehicles in sub-Sahara Africa, adding that the country’s roads constitutes over 95 per cent of aged used vehicles.

According to him, it has become imperative for Nigeria to reduce spending on spare parts importation for vehicles and industrial machines for sustainable economic development.

The managing director noted that this would lead to developing and implementing an automotive raw materials and component manufacturing master plan and incentivise CKD assembly through contract manufacturing.

However, he explained that nonlegislation of the development policy, non-alignment of procurement policies with industrial policy and uncontrolled importation of used vehicles had affected the local automobile sectors.

Ogamode stressed that low tariffs and tariff differentials between completely knocked down (CKD) and Fully Built Unit (FBU) had affected the sector, leading to high cost of transportation both in the rural and urban areas.

At the port, vehicle importers are currently paying one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) fee, 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy on used vehicles, Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) 35 per cent levy on automobile imports, 35 per cent tariff, making a total duty of 70 per cent.

In May, data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’ s Shipping Position revealed that Grande Argentina ferried 350 units to the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Great Casablanca, 500 units and Lake Geneva, 250 units in May.

Also in June, 592 units of new vehicles and 350 units of used vehicles were shipped to Five Stars Logistics by Glovis Clipper and Grande Dakar respectively as Grand Dakar berthed with 400 units at PTML.

Recall that in 2024, the NADDC Director General, Joseph Osanipin, had said during a training session for engineers at the Midas NFX software automotive design skills boot camp that the massive expenditure on spare parts underscores the urgent need for local production capabilities and advanced design training to reduce dependency on foreign imports and stimu late economic growth. –

He said: “This boot camp focused is on Midas NFX software training aimed at empowering local engineers and designers with the skills necessary to create high-quality vehicle components.”

Osanipin said Midas NFX was a specialised tool that allows users to scan parts according to specific requirements and select the optimal materials needed for production, whether plastic or steel.

In 2023, the Federal Government introduced a new set of taxes on imported vehicles, among other things last year.

The new tax regime stipulates that imported vehicles between 2,000 capacity (two litres) and 3,999 capacity (3.9 litres) engine will pay an additional charge known as Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) levy of two per cent of the value of the vehicle, while vehicles with 4,000 capacity (four litres) and above engines will attract IAT of four per cent of their value.