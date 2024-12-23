Value Of Trade In Nigerian Ports Grows To N225.7trn In 5 Years

Share

About N225.7 trillion worth of trading activities have been processed in the Nigerian seaports in the last five years.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2019, the value of Nigeria merchandise trade was N36 trillion; 2020, N25.2 trillion; 2021, N39.7 trillion; 2022, N52.9 trillion and 2023, N71.9 trillion.

Commenting on the trade volume, the Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said the volume of trade had generated enormous economic activities across the entire maritime ecosystem, especially from shipping, clearing of the cargo, terminal activities and handling, cargo handling, warehousing, haulage among others.

He added that the Cabotage Act, which was enacted in 2003, about 21 years ago to help develop the local shipping industry, had not been effectively implemented, adding that the law establishes that no foreign vessels ought to do business in Nigerian waters other than indigenous ships, while offering the local shipping lines the right of first refusal.

According to him, there can be similar executive orders to protect indigenous jobs in the maritime sector. Yusuf urged the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to step up on the matter in national interest, adding that Cabotage fund disbursement to indigenous shipping companies should be a low hanging fruit in promoting inclusion in the maritime sector.

However, Yusuf lamented indigenous players in the sector had been progressively excluded from the major activities in the sector.

He stressed the need for Nigerian maritime policy to promote indigenous participation, saying that what was good for oil and gas sector should be good for maritime sector.

Yusuf explained: “As a country, we are yet to appreciate the full significance of trade and the international trade ecosystem as leverage for economic transformation.

This perhaps why trade issues have not attracted the level of attention commensurate to its contribution to the economy.

“The trade sector accounted for 16 per cenrt of our Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in 2023, which amounted to over N27 trillion. “But this data reflects largely domestic trade – that is wholesale and retail trade.

The contribution of international trade and the entire ecosystem is yet to be adequately captured in our GDP data. We are optimistic that with the imminent rebasing of our GDP, the contribution of the maritime sector would be accurately captured.

“We have local capacity in clearing and forwarding, cargo handling, terminal operations, haulage, warehousing and many more. The unfolding scenario is that most of these jobs are being taking away from indigenous players in the sector.

Indigenous investors need policy support to curb their growing exclusion in the sector.”

Recall that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) facilitated 15.23 million metric tonnes of non- oil exports between January 2019 and June 2023 at the various seaport terminals.

The authority’s statistics revealed that in 2019 the seaports recorded about 2.8 million metric tonnes of export; 2020, 3.8 million tonnes; 2021, 3.79 million tonnes; 2022, 5.1 million tonnes and between January and June 2023, 3.5 million met ric tonnes.

It was learnt that in 2022 alone, a total of $4.8 billion non-oil exports was recorded at the seaports. Also, no fewer than 27, 595 containers laden with agricultural produce, manufactured goods, solid mineral among have been processed for export by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from the nation’s ports to various destinations in 2024.

Between January and June, the Lilypond Export Command alone processed no fewer than 6,717 containers (Twenty Equivalent Units) of agricultural produce valued at N433 billion ($288.8 million).

