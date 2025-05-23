Value Of POS Transactions Hits N15.73trn In 4 Months

Share

The total value of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions in the country surged by 358.36 percent, or N12.30 trillion, to N15.73 trillion between January and April 2025, compared with N3.43 trillion in the corresponding period of last year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to a report released by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), which usually cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the value of PoS transactions stood at N4.10 trillion in January 2025; N3.17 trillion in February, N3.22 trillion in March and N5.24 trillion in April.

An analysis of NIBSS data shows that the value of transactions through PoS terminals rose significantly by 62.73 percent, or N2.02 trillion, to a record N5.24 trillion in April from N3.22 trillion in March.

Indeed, according to the FDC report, the surge in PoS transactions was majorly responsible for the value of transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels in the country rising by 4.16 per cent, or N4.34 trillion, to N108.61 trillion in April 2025 from N104.27 trillion in the preceding month.

The report attributed the surge in the value of PoS transactions last month to, “increased usage of PoS in remote locations (underserved & rural areas),” and predicted that the, “value of transactions is expected to rise further in May and June, driven by the Eid-elKabir celebration.”

Analysts note that there has been a significant increase in the adoption of e-payment in the country in recent years, which has been propelled by several factors, such as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022.

In its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” for instance, the NIBSS stated: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed the epayments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of governmentimposed lockdowns.”

New Telegraph reports that implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign policy led to an acute shortage of cash, which crippled economic activities across the country in the first quarter of 2023, thus forcing bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, to adopt e-payment channels.

Although the apex bank later abandoned the naira redesign policy, analysts believe that the lingering cash scarcity in the banking system is one of the major fallouts of that policy.

In fact, several reports show that the challenges members of the public faced in trying to withdraw cash from banks are primarily responsible for the recent surge in the value of PoS transactions, as it led to an increase in the number of banking agents or PoS merchants in the country.

Significantly, latest NIBSS data indicates that PoS terminals deployed across the country by financial institutions rose by 127.07 per cent to hit a record 5.56 million as at the end of December 2024, compared with 2.45 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This means that a total of 3.11 million PoS terminals were deployed across the country last year. Also, according to NIBSS data, the value of PoS transactions rose by 69 per cent to N18 trillion in 2024, from N10.74 trillion in 2023.

