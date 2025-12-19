Value Of Non-Oil Export Up 13% To N66.16trn In Nine Months

Non-oil exports processed through Lagos, Lekki, Tincan Island port and Onne Ports have increased by 13 per cent to N66.16 trillion within nine months of the year.

Findings revealed that the export processed in the same period in 2024 was N57.43 trillion as cocoa, cashew nuts, urea, solid mineral resources top export in 2025.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in Q1, no fewer that N19.18 trillion exports were shipped out through the ports; Q2, N17.71 trillion and Q3, N20.54 trillion. In Q1 2025, N20.60 trillion worth of goods left the country to other destinations; Q2, N22.75 trillion and Q3, N22.81 trillion.

A breakdown revealed that in January 2025, export was estimated at N6.79 trillion; February N7.01 trillion; March, N6.79 trillion; April, N7.16 trillion; May, N8.06 trillion; June, N7.53 trillion; July, N8.86 trillion; August, N7.09 trillion and N6.86 trillion.

In January, 2024 export was valued at N6.25 million; February, N6.66 trillion; March, N6.27 trillion; April, N5.55 trillion; May, N6.03trillion; June, N6.14 trillion; July, N7.09 trillion; August,N7.35 trillion and September, N6.10 trillion.

The report revealed that Lagos Port Complex grabbed 74 per cent or N16.9 trillion of the N22.81 trillion goods exported in Q3, followed by Lekki Deep Sea Port, with a value of N3.36 trillion or 14.73 per cent of total export.

Similarly, import analysis revealed that Lagos Port also recorded the highest number of transactions valued at N7.19 trillion or 44.57 per cent of total imports, followed by Lekki Deep Sea Port which accounted for goods valued at N3.18 trillion or 19.75 per cent and Tin Can Island Port with N1.91 or 11.87 per cent of total imports.

Recall that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had processed 27,721 containers of agricultural products and manufactured goods worth N2.46 trillion ($1.59 billion) in the first six months of 2024 at the Lilypond Export Custom Command (LEXC).

The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya said that the figure increased by $420.9 million over the $1.165 recorded in same period of 2024, representing 36 per cent growth rate. He noted that the 27,721 export containers rose from the 9,438 containers handled during the same period in 2024.

According to him, this was a difference of 18,283 containers which translated to a 200 per cent growth in container throughput saying that exports were categorised into four primary segments: agricultural products, manufactured goods, solid minerals and others, adding that agricultural produce remained the leading export, with a total value of $966.73 million in the first half of the year.

He explained that the figure reflected an increase of $677.91 million in value from $288.83 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Odusanya said that the command processed manufactured goods worth 2.083 trillion in the first half of the year and represented an in crease of N1.913 billion compared to the N170 million recorded in the first half of 2024.

According to him, the jump points to Nigeria’s increasing industrial output and export diversification efforts, stressing that under the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS), which mandates statutory fees on all legitimate goods exported from Nigeria, the command processed N12 billion in the first half of 2025.

Odusanya said: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the half-year press briefing of the Lilypond Export Command, covering activities from January to June 2025.

“This report highlights our key operations as a command solely dedicated to the processing of containerised exports, following the consolidation directive of the ComptrollerGeneral of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.