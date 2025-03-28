Value Of Nigeria’s Wine Import From US Up 65% To $7.8m

Share

The Acting United States Consul General, JoEllen Gorg, has said that Nigeria is the largest market in Africa for US wines with exports valued at $7.8 million in 2024, a 65 per cent increase from 2023.

She underscored the pivotal role of the Foreign Agri – cultural Service of the US Mis – sion in expanding US-Nigeria agricultural trade. She said: “The United States is proud to offer the highest quality products to consumers around the world.

California wines represent some of the best in the world. “Home to over 5,000 wineries, most of them familyowned, multi-generational businesses, California makes over 80 per cent of US wine and ranks the 4th among world’s wine producers.”

These were contained in a statement yesterday by the Public Diplomacy Section, United States Consulate-General, which was made available to journalists.

It also stated that the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Mission in collaboration with the California Wine Institute organised a trade promotion event in Lagos that connected 18 California wineries with the Nigerian business community and strengthened agricultural trade ties between the two countries.

It said: “More than 160 award-winning California wines, from crisp whites to bold reds, were showcased during a wine tasting event attended by over 120 Nigerian wine importers, distributors, retailers, hospitality industry stakeholders, and wine lovers who discussed the growing market potential for US wines in Nigeria.

“In addition to the wine tasting experience, the California Wine Institute organized a specialized seminar for local wine importers and leading Nigeria restaurateurs, highlighting opportunities for mutually beneficial trade.”

Vice President for International Marketing at the California Wine Institute, Honore Comfort, explained that the trade promotion event was an opportunity to showcase the diversity and quality of California wines that have earned an excellent reputation globally.

Comfort said: “We are excited to kick off our 2025 Africa Tasting Tour in Lagos to increase knowledge of and interest in California wines across the continent.”

The statement also said the California Wine Institute is the trade organisation of California wineries. “The 2025 Africa Tasting Tour is a trade mission organized with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. In addition to Lagos, the Africa tour includes stops in Nairobi, Kenya, and Cape Town, South Africa.

