Value Of Nigeria’s Wheat Imports From Russia Up 64% To $30.3m

Direct shipment of wheat from Russia’s Port of Vysotsk to Nigeria has surged by 64 per cent or 131,000 tonnes with a value of $30.3 million within eight weeks of 2026.

Findings revealed that between January and March 2025, Nigeria imported 47,900 tonnes but between January and early March 2026, imports of the grain has increased to 131,000 tonnes.

Nigeria is projected to import a record 7.2 million tons of wheat in the 2026/2027 marketing year as Russia introduced export price of between $229– $231 per tonnes, while local farmers are expected to produce roughly 140,000 to 400,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2026–27 marketing year, with a projected seven per cent increase in production.

However, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply disruptions have pushed the price of the grain up to around $612.38 per tonne as at March 14, 2026, leading to 165 per cent increase in three weeks. It was gathered that the country had rolled out a 20 million-tonnes grain export quota for the February 15 – June 30, 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’shipping data, Navios Celestial will arrived on Thursday at Lagos Port to offload 54, 803 tonnes of the grain at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) It noted that ABTL took delivery of 106,478 tonnes from two vessels, adding that Desert Oasis and Federal Trident discharged 54,073 tonnes and 52,405 tonnes at the terminal respectively.

Recall that in January, the shipping data added that seven ships berthed at the seaports with 224,141 tonnes, saying that two of the vessels berthed at Tincan Port with 73,375 tonnes; Calabar Port, 37,000 tonnes and Lagos Port Complex, 113,766 tonnes.

Also, at Tincan Port, Aquadonna and Altus offloaded 38,711 tonnes and 34,664 tonnes respectively at Josepdam terminal as Calabar Port received 10,000 tonnes from Columbia River; MV Densa Dolphin, 10,000 tonnes and Aquadonna, 17,000 tonnes as Bright Imabari berthed with 57,200 tonnes and Genco Laddey, 56,566 tonnes at ABTL, Lagos Port.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has said that Russia would maintain the supply of 1.5 million tonnes of the grain to Nigeria in 2026, while United States would export 1.22 million tonnes of the grain as against the 916,000 metric tonnes imported in 2025, saying despite that the fierce competition, American wheat had remained highly engaged in the Nigerian market.

Also, it was gathered that Poland’s wheat export volumes may reach between one million and 1.46 million tonnes as Russia cut up to $7 per metric tonne difference in price for buyers in order to have competitive edge in the global market.

In November 2025, the Federal Government flagged off the 2025–2026 wheat dry-season farming in Borno State, targeting 80,000 farmers across 16 states as the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, explained that each farmer would be supported to cultivate half a hectare, stressing that the initiative would produce wheat worth more than 100 billion naira.

In addition, the Borno State Governor, Professor Umara Zulum, appreciated the government’s intervention towards ensuring farmers enjoy maximum security to produce the food they need the most, saying that under the 2025 wet-season farming, most farmers in the state produced food that would last them at least 12 to 18 months.

Also, the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of the US Department of Agriculture explained that Nigeria’s wheat sector continues woud rely heavily on imports due to limited domestic production capacity, saying local farmers are projected to harvest about 140,000 tonnes of wheat in 2026–27, a 7 per cent increase supported by expanded planting of approximately 120,000 hectares.

It explained: “Most of the crop consists of lower-protein wheat suitable for blending rather than large-scale flour milling. “Imports therefore remain critical to supply the country’s fastgrowing milling industry.

Wheat imports are forecast to reach 7.2 million tonnes, up 500,000 tonnes from the previous year, while total consumption is expected to reach about 6.8 million tonnes.”

It stressed that demand from bakeries and food processors continues to expand, particularly in urban areas where convenience foods are becoming a major part of daily diets.

The FAS report noted that unless production costs ease or farmgate prices improve, Nigeria’s dependence on imported grains could deepen as consumption continues to outpace domestic supply.