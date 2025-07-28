Value Of Nigeria’s Soybean Export Surges By 46% To N700bn

Nigeria has witnessed an increase in its soybean export by 46 per cent or 950,000 tonnes valued ($456 million) within one year to China, Turkey, France and other destinations.

The export increased from 1.25 million tonnes in 2023 to 2.2 million metric tonnes in 2025, making Nigeria to account for nearly 70 per cent of Africa’s total soybean exports in 2024, when the export valued was $759 million.

Nigeria led Africa in soybean exports in 2024, dominating the regional export market by both volume and value.

However, Ecofin Agency said that Nigeria imported approximately 64,000 tonnes of United States soybeans during 2024 as millers complained of its scarcity in the local market, following massive exports to China, India, Pakistan, France, Turkey and Nepal Recall that millers had said that massive export of the beans had forced the price to increase by 22 per cent in 2024.

According to Volza’s Nigeria Export data, millers said that high demand by the exporters had made the price of beans increase locally from N330,000 price per tonne to N425,000 a tonne, noting that the development had forced many of them to back off and were considering other measures to survive the upsurge, noting that Nigeria exported 2,430 containers of soybeans between March 2023 and February 2024.

The exports were made by 66 exporters to 61 buyers, marking a growth rate of 3,757 per cent compared to the preceding twelve months.

The data explained that in February 2024 alone, 360 soybeans shipments were made from Nigerian ports, leading to a year-on-year growth of 360 per cent compared to February 2023 and a -43 per cent sequential growth from January 2024.

Last year, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that Breadbox loaded 6,600 tonnes of the beans at Lagos Port; Vantage Sword, 10, 000 tonnes; Universe, 12,000 tonnes and Unisun, 5,000 tonnes.

Globally, the top three exporters of soybeans are Ukraine, India, and United States. Ukraine leads the world in soybeans exports with 32,594 shipments, followed by India with 13,271 shipments and United States taking the third spot with 9,866 shipments.

Last year, a former Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Area Comptroller, Tincan Island Command, Dera Nnadi, said that in terms of value, soybeans was the highest export commodity worth N92.05 billion, between January and June 2024 from the port alone.

Meanwhile, a Kano-based soybeans miller, Idris Nazir, said the 2024’s market was driven by high demand by the exporters, who caused the price of commodity to increase from N330,000 price per tonne, N425,000 a tonne, noting that the development had forced many of them to back off and are considering other measures to survive the upsurge.

He added: “It is so scarring because cooking oil and other related products would soon be inaccessible to many people.”

Also, the Chairman of the Kano State All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Abdulrasheed Magaji Rimin Gado, said that the current development in soybeans production was attributed to the law of demand and supply, stressing that soybeans farmers recorded a bumper harvest this year and the demand had increased so much due to the activities of exporters.

He stressed that since there was no law that prohibits the exportation of the commodity, the association could not do anything but advise farmers and the authorities concerned, adding that the development was indeed a threat to Nigeria’s food security.