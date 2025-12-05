Value Of Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Sales Up 19% To N3.1trn

Nigeria has recorded excess of 19 per cent or 124,727.09 Million Standard Cubic Feet (MMSCF) or 3.11 million tonnes valued at N3.1 trillion ($2.06 billion) from domestic gas sales in 10 months.

As at December 1, 2025, price per 20 tonnes of Liqueficed Petroleum Gas (LPG) stood at N19 million at Lagos depots. Findings revealed that sales increased by 19 per cent from the 543, 561.07MMSCF or (10.28 million tonnes) produced in 2024 to 668,289 MMSCF or (16.54 million tonnes) between January and October.

In 2025, data obtained from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) revealed that domestic gas sale in January was 64,206.09 MMSCF; February,58,473.65 MMSCF; March, 64,303.75 MMSCF; April, 70,442.91 MMSCF; May, 72,966.26 MMSCF; June, 69,443.16 MMSCF; July,70,620.90 MMSCF; August, 71,378.32 MMSCF; September, 64,560.55 MMSCF and October, 61,893.38 MMSCF.

Also, in 2024, sales in January was 49,310.73 MMSCF; February, 43,810.09 MMSCF; March, 53,857.68 MMSCF; April, 52,795.52 MMSCF; May, 55,496.72 MMSCF; June, 52,979.84 MMSCF; July, 59,590.72 MMSCF; August, 53,957.27 MMSCF; September, 56,867.21 MMSCF and October, 64,895.29 MMSCF.

Nigeria also recorded significant improvement in domestic distribution, following the implementation of the LPG export ban, leading to gradual decline in domestic cooking gas prices as the average cost of a 12.5 kg refill has fallen from the peak of N17,283.58 in November 2024 to approximately N13,750.00 as of April 2025, based on market surveys, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In recent months, domestic gas sales also maintained a positive trajectory, rising by 21.86 per cent YoY to 65,631.87 MMSCF in March 2025, up from 53,857.68 MMSCF recorded in March 2024.

Also, export gas sales increased by 18.90 per cent YoY to 80,468.01 MMSCF in March 2025, compared to 67,675.85 MMSCF in the same period last year. On a MoM basis, both domestic and export sales rose by 23.81 per cent and 23.55 per cent respectively.

Recall that in 2024, despite the Federal Government’s waivers on the payment of Customs duty and Value Added Tax on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) importation, shippers were unable to import an average of 50,000 tonnes valued at $23.5 million (N44.7 billion) cooking gas monthly due to the high exchange rate of naira to the dollar.

At the seaports, only two vessels offloaded 11,000 tonnes of the product valued at $5.18 million in February as Nigeria’s demand surge from 1.3 million tonnes in 2023 to 1.5 million tonnes in 2024.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, one of the vessels, Alfred Temile berthed at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Phase 3a, Tincan Port with 7,000 tonnes, while Claude laden with 4,000 tonne will discharge its consignment at AVM Shafa, Delta Port.

The shipping data also noted only six vessels discharged 39,500 tonnes (39.5 million kilogrammes) between December 2023 and January 2024 as Alfred Temile discharged 8,000 tonnes at New Oil Jetty (NOJ), Apapa; Verrazane, 11, 200 tonnes; Sapet Gas, 4,000 tonnes; Eco Artic, 6,000 tonnes; Balearic Gas, 7,000 tonnes and Verrazane, 3,300 tonnes.

It was revealed that the price of LPG which was N20 million per 20 tonnes in February 5 went up to N22 million per 20 tonnes in February 22 in Nigerian market, while a tonnes is $471 per tonne in United States, Latvia, The Netherlands and United Kingdom.

Worried by the high cost of the product, the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) complained last week over port charges by NPA and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The National President of NOGASA, Mr Benneth Korie noted that there was no sense in carrying out transactions in dollars within the country.

Among other problems, oil and gas marketers have always lamented that when mother vessels bring in refined products to Lagos, smaller vessels that were chartered to discharge from the bigger containers charged in dollars, while the NPA also takes its docking charges in dollars.