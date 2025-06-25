Value Of Nigerian Equities Hits Record N75.58trn On Investors’ Resurgence

Share

In a resounding show of strength, the Nigerian equities market extended its bullish charge yesterday, setting fresh records in both the benchmark index and overall market capitalisation.

The NGX AllShare Index (ASI) surged by 0.92 per cent to close at 119,790.82 points, its highest mark yet, lifting the year-to-date return to 16.38 per cent—-a testament to resurgent investor appetite for risk assets in Africa’s largest economy.

The rally added a substantial N689 billion to the market’s total capitalisation, which now stands at an unprecedented N75.58 trillion. Yesterday’s market performance solidified the NGX’s position among the world’s top-performing bourses, underpinned by robust earnings expectations, capital market reforms, and a persistent flight to value in select large-cap and mid-cap stocks.

Market breadth remained overwhelmingly positive, with 61 gainers outpacing 22 decliners, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing rally. Investor sentiment was buoyed by strong corporate fundamentals, easing macroeconomic uncertainties, and a broad consensus that equity valuations remain attractive despite recent gains.

Dangote Sugar, UPDC, Okomu Oil, and Champion Breweries, each posting gains approaching the 10% daily ceiling, as investors rotated into stocks with compelling growth narratives and dividend potential. Conversely, DAAR Communications, Prestige Assurance, International Medical Group (IMG), NPF Microfinance Bank, and Aradel Holdings led the laggards, retreating due to profit-taking after prior sessions of strong performance.

The bullish sentiment swept across nearly all sectors, with Banking (+0.94%), Insurance (+0.06%), Consumer Goods (+2.01%), Industrial Goods (+3.13%), and Commodities (+0.28%) all closing in the green.

These gains reflected broadbased accumulation across sectors, as investors repositioned ahead of mid-year corporate earnings and interim dividend announcements. However, the Oil & Gas sector bucked the trend, sliding by 1.51 per cent as traders locked in gains from prior rallies.

Analysts attribute the decline to profit-taking, particularly in upstream oil majors, amid subdued crude price movements and concerns over subsidy reforminduced margin pressures in downstream operations.

The day’s trading session was marked by heightened activity, as volume and value traded soared by 35.27 per cent and 12.17 per cent, respectively.

A total of 854.77 million shares valued at ₦23.48 billion exchanged hands in 21,933 deals, reflecting both deepening market liquidity and increased institutional participation.

Despite the uptick in volume and value, the number of deals dipped marginally by 0.07 per cent, suggesting a concentration of high-value trades in fewer transactions—often a telltale sign of large block orders from pension funds, asset managers, and foreign portfolio investors.

Tuesday’s rally reinforces growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s macroeconomic direction and capital market reforms under the Tinubu administration. Analysts cite a confluence of favourable factors driving the market: improving FX liquidity, sustained interest in banking and industrial stocks, and expectations of stronger second-quarter earnings.

Share