Value Of Nigeria, Indonesian Trade Relations Hit $4.7bn In 2023

The value of trade between Nigeria and Indonesia increased significantly from $1.7 billion in 2018 to $4.7 billion in 2023.

Disclosing this recently at the Second Existing Foreign Direct Investors Roundtable and the launch of Nigeria’s Regulatory Impact Analysis Framework in Abuja, President of Nigerian Indonesian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Ishmael Balogun, emphasised the rapid growth in trade between the two countries.

He echoed Vice President Kashim Shettima’s remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, advocating for economic policies that prioritise equal partnerships over foreign aid dependence.

Balogun called for a predictable regulatory framework, foreign exchange stability, and infrastructure investment, highlighting the need to establish Free Trade Zones across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones to stimulate local production and reduce import reliance.

The event, organised by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council PEBEC) Secretariat to address investment challenges and enhance regulatory policies, attracted key government officials, including the chief hostess, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

Other notable attendees included Director of Trade at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Akinremi Bolaji, as well as the executive governors of Benue and Enugu states, Hyacinth Alia and Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi.

Presentation on the survey report was done by Princess Audu. This provided a very insightful overview of the requests of the foreign investors in order to remain and expand across in Nigeria.

On his part, Cardoso addressed concerns over foreign exchange fluctuations and monetary policy stability, assuring investors of ongoing financial reforms designed to enhance liquidity and economic predictability.

Also, Oduwole reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and improving the investment climate through regulatory impact assessments and streamlined business processes.

Enugu State Governor, Mbah, urged investors to explore opportunities beyond Nigeria’s commercial hubs, emphasising his state’s readiness to provide incentives in key sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and agriculture.

Similarly, Alia spotlighted agriculture and agro-processing as key areas of investment in his state.

