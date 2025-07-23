Value Of Frozen Fish Export From Chile To Nigeria Increases By 23% To N29bn

As global aquatic value chain development programme FISH4ACP launches an input finance initiative aimed at scaling fish farming, Chile’s frozen fish export to Nigeria has gone up by 23 per cent from $14.4 million in April 2025 to N29 billion ($18.6 millionl in May.

Importation of frozen fish from Chile reached N450 billion ($291 million) l in between January 2023 and June 2025.

In June, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’ shipping position revealed that the country took delivery of 33,536 tonnes of fish at Lagos port, noting Silver BergenBelsen brought 3,286 tonnes and Silver Copenhagen 30, 250 tones.

Also, export of stock fish reached N64.6 billion ($41.6 million) within the year. The United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade explained that imports from Chile of fish was $124 in 2023; $117 million during 2024and $50 million in half year of 2025.

It was gathered about as about N400 billion worth fish were exported into the country in the first quarter of the year as Nigeria needs 3.2 million metric tonnes of fish annually, yet current production stands at only 1.2 million tonnes.

Last week, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has opened discussions with the World Bank to secure financial support for farmers in order to boost local production and end importation of fish in the country.

At a high-level consultative meeting with fisheries cooperative groups in Abuja, he explained that the ministry would be collaborating with the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) to ensure affordable and accessible insurance coverage for fish farmers across the country.

The meeting, also brought together leaders and members of major fisheries and aquaculture associations, including the Fisheries Cooperative Federation of Nigeria (FCFN), Tilapia Aquaculture Developers Association of Nigeria (TADAN), Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFAN), Women in Fish Farming and Aquaculture, and the Practicing Farmers Association of Nigeria.

The minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, said in a statement that Oyetola had vowed to end Nigeria’s dependence on fish importation by aggressively boosting local fish production.

The minister outlined a bold vision aimed at transforming the nation’s aquaculture sector into a powerhouse of food security, employment, and export competitiveness.

Oyetola emphasised that Nigeria must chart a new course towards self-sufficiency in fish production. He stressed that the Federal Government was fully committed to supporting the fisheries and aquaculture subsector through policy, technical support, and financial inclusion.

He noted: “We will scale up domestic fish production, reduce dependency on imports, and reposition the sector for sustainable growth.”

Oyetola disclosed that the ministry was intensifying efforts to support women and youth in the fishing sector, stating that start-up grants and other empowerment initiatives were already in the pipeline.

He said the move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises youth engagement and economic diversification.

Oyetola explained: “Increasing youth participation in aquaculture is not only vital for food production but also a strategic solution to reducing unemployment.

“We are committed to ensuring that young people and women are not left behind in this transformation.” During the interactive session, participants raised a wide range of pressing challenges currently facing the sector.

These included overfishing, environmental degradation, lack of access to affordable finance, post-harvest losses, inadequate cold storage infrastructure, poor transportation and market linkages, low youth involvement, multiple taxation by local government authorities, and the rising cost of imported fish feed.

The Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mr Wellington Omoragbon, also participated in the session and highlighted the importance of strengthening institutional frameworks and adopting enterprise-driven models to enhance productivity and attract funding.

Participants praised the initiative as “timely and long overdue,” expressing hope that the consultative approach would lead to actionable results.

The meeting, described as robust and frank, ended with renewed optimism about Nigeria’s potential to become self-sufficient in fish production and a net exporter of fish in the near future.