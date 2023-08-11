Value Of Derelict, Wrecked Ships In Nigerian Waters Hits N480bn

Despite the assurance by the Federal Government to make the nation’s waters safer, no fewer than 200 ship wrecks valued at N480 billion ($600 million) are currently rusting inside the Lagos waterways. Some of the vessels, mainly from Europe, were dumped in the water channels due to lack of spare parts to keep them run- ning. Findings revealed that each of them is about 5,000 tonnes or (1 million tonnes) of iron and steel lying at the bottom of the sea.

It was gathered that a tonne of wreck in the global market is valued at $600 when it is removed from waters. The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had said removed a submerged barge, which was lying over 10 meters deep along the Badagry creek on coordinates 711006.1 Easting and 535294.9 Northing. Also, the agency removed two others beneath the water at 530924.9 Northing and 710608.3 Easting.

However, it was learnt that if the wrecks are removed they could be recycled and used by Nigerian industries. It was learnt that removal of ship wreck costs between $45,000 and $120,000, depending on the vesssel. However, in Nigeria, it is capital intensive as it costs not less than $1.8 million to tow a vessel from seabed to abroad for scraping.

In 2021, government said that the wrecks on Nigeria waterways would be removed in phases, saying that NIMASA had commissioned contractors to identify the wrecks and locations in order to have safe navigation. Also, it approved the removal of the wrecks from Badagry to Tincan Island waterways in order to ensure smooth navigation on Nigerian waters. Other wrecks and derelicts are also domiciled in Delta, Onne, Rivers and Calabar port channels.

It would be recalled that the Director-General of the NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, had explained in 2021 that the removal of ship wrecks would soon commence, following the stakeholders anxiety over the impending dangers the wrecks posed on the nation’s waters. According to him, “navigation on our waters is very dangerous now due to shipwrecks. Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) have responsibilities of removing wrecks.”

Previously, NIMASA had declared plans on how to implement Nairobi Convention on ship wrecks. The Nairobi Convention on wreck removal of 2007, which came into force on April 14, 2015, states that if a ship is declared wreck, the country’s maritime administration should publish information to that effect. Under the Convention, the owner of the wreck is expected to remove it within a certain period and if they don’t, it is declared a wreck and the maritime administration can now remove it and the owners would pay surcharge and pick up the wreck.

However, the country has no ship scrapping and recycling yard to dispose the vessels. Because of this challenge, some ship owners were forced to tow their wrecks to Asia for recycling while those who could not afford the cost of towing, abandoned their wrecks in the nation’s waterways, which pose threat to navigational safety. According to the former President of Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Greg Ogbeifun, Nigeria loses huge revenue to other countries due to lack of ship recycling yard.

He noted that some ship owners in the country had to go to China before their ships could be scrapped with huge amount of money. Ogbeifun noted that ship recycling allowed materials from the ship to be made into new products, adding that modern ships had a lifespan of between 25 and 30 years before refitting, repair, corrosion and metal fatigue.

He stressed that lack of spare parts had rendered some of them uneconomical to operate. Also, Ogbeifun explained that the ship recycling yards could be a panacea to revamping Nigeria steel industry, stressing that a vibrant ship recycling sector would drive industrialisationHe stressed that the high number of ship wrecks and scraps in Nigerian waterways could feed the steel industry as well as offer huge financial projects to the shipping, manufacturing, agriculture and service industry.