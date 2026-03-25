Value Of Crude Palm Oil Import Soars To N42bn Over Deficit

Nigerian ports has taken delivery of crude palm oil worth N42 billion ($30 million) as the country is expected to import 500,000 tonnes before the end of the year. The produce was shipped to the the country from Malaysia between December 2025 and February 2026.

The country consumed $600 million worth of imported palm oil in 2025, with Malaysia supplying 50 per cent of the produce.

In December, import stood at $15 million; January, $12 million and February $3 million, In early March, findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’ shipping position explained that Ocean Glory ferried 2,300 tonnes of the produce to Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port as Malaysia supplied 50 per cent of the total imports yearly.

Worried by the supply gap, Nigeria is preparing to transition from observer to full member status in the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) in April 2026.

At a meeting in Abuja with a CPOPC delegation, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari explained that the Federal Government had established a technical committee to evaluate and facilitate a smooth accession process.

The move reflects Nigeria’s recognition of palm oil as a strategic export commodity capable of generating substantial foreign exchange earnings and supporting healthier domestic consumption patterns. The minister stressed the need for collaboration with CPOPC member countries to introduce climate-smart, highyielding, and disease-resistant oil palm varieties.

According to him, such improved planting materials would enable Nigerian smallholder farmers to significantly boost productivity and help restore the country’s historical position as one of the world’s leading palm oil producers. Kyari explained: “Access to advanced genetics and best practices through the council is seen as a key enabler for revitalizing the sector.”

Also, the President of the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Alphonsus Inyang, outlined ambitious long-term targets: achieving over 10 million tonnes of palm oil production annually by 2050.

The plan includes mobilising household farmers to cultivate one hectare each, potentially covering 2.5 million hectares nationwide and generating an estimated N20 trillion in annual economic value from the smallholder segment alone.

Large-scale commercial plantations will develop in parallel to accelerate volume growth. Also, the CPOPC SecretaryGeneral, Izzana Salleh, confirmed that Nigeria’s observer status, granted in 2024, would expire in November 2026, assuring full support from the council for Nigeria’s goals of strengthening domestic production, improving food security, and developing a competitive, sustainable palm oil value chain.

She said that full membership would strategically position Nigeria to play a more influential role in global vegetable oil discussions and benefit from enhanced cooperation among major producing nations.

Successful accession is expected to provide Nigeria with greater access to technology transfer, market insights, and joint initiatives, ultimately strengthening both domestic supply and export potential in one of Africa’s most important agricultural value chains.

Recall that in July 2025, Malaysia lowered its export duty on palm oil from 9.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent, a temporary change that has influenced export activity during that month.

Between January and June data obtained from Malaysia Palm Oil Council (MPOC) indicated that the Nigeria imported $106 million worth of the produce from Malaysia, noting that in June, shipment was valued at $7.47 million; May, $8 million, April, $15.36 million; March, $32 million; February, $23 million and January, $20 million as consumption in the country grow 4.6 per cent/y to 2 million tonnes, widening the supply gap to 450,000 tonnes.