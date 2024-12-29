Value-based leadership model for Africa (5)

Share

Introduction

Last week, we dealt with the challenges of implementing value-based leadership in Africa and the role of Pan-Africanism and regional co-operation, followed by discussion of Nigeria as a model for Value-Based Leadership in Africa and opportunity for such leadership. Today we shall conclude on the Challenges And Opportunities For Value-Based Leadership In Africa. Enjoy.

Challenges and opportunities for value-based leadership in Africa (continues).

Nigeria’s “Missing Billions”

In Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, corruption remains a significant obstacle to development. A glaring example of this is the $20 billion oil revenue scandal that rocked the country in 2014. The then-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, raised alarm about $20 billion in oil revenue that was unaccounted for by the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). The scandal highlighted how deeply corruption runs in Nigeria’s oil sector. A critical industry that should be driving national development but has instead been a major source of government mismanagement and graft.

The consequences of such corruption are devastating. Despite Nigeria being one of the world’s largest oil producers, over 90 million Nigerians still live below the poverty line as of 2024. Funds that could have been invested in infrastructure, healthcare, and education have been siphoned off by a small elite, leaving the majority of the population in poverty.

South Africa’s state capture crisis

South Africa, another major player on the continent, has also struggled with high-level corruption, particularly during the presidency of Jacob Zuma. The term “state capture” became synonymous with the Zuma era, referring to the undue influence of private business interests, specifically the Gupta family, over government decisions, BBC News. (2019). State capture: Zuma, the Guptas, and the sale of South Africa. BBC News. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-8980964 Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.). Between 2009 and 2018, South Africa witnessed the hollowing out of state institutions, including the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and state-owned enterprises like Eskom and Transnet, as the Zuma administration prioritised the interests of the Guptas over the public good (ibid).

This period of state capture significantly damaged South Africa’s economy. Eskom, the country’s national electricity provider, was severely compromised, leading to rolling blackouts (referred to as “load-shedding”) that continue to plague the country to this day (IEA World. (2023). South Africa’s Gendered Electricity Crisis. IEA World. https://www.iea-world.org/south-africas-gendered-electricity-crisis/ Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.). South Africa’s growth rate during the Zuma years stagnated, and unemployment, particularly among the youth, skyrocketed, exacerbating inequality in the nation. The effects of state capture on public trust were profound, with many South Africans losing faith in their political leaders and institutions.

2. Political Instability and Authoritarianism: Barrier to ethical leadership

Another significant challenge to value-based leadership in Africa is the prevalence of political instability and authoritarian regimes. In many African countries, democratic processes are undermined by leaders who cling to power through authoritarian means, stifling dissent, and undermining the rule of law. This often leads to political crises, civil unrest, and coups, all of which create an environment in which value-based leadership cannot thrive.

Zimbabwe’s long-running leadership crisis

Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe offers a case study in how authoritarian leadership can erode national institutions and stifle progress. Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, consolidated power through a combination of political repression, economic mismanagement, and cronyism. While Zimbabwe was once known as the breadbasket of Africa, Mugabe’s policies such as the controversial land reform program that displaced white farmers without a sustainable plan for agricultural productivity led to widespread food shortages, hyperinflation, and economic collapse.

By 2008, Zimbabwe’s inflation rate had reached an astronomical 89.7 sextillion percent per month (Cato Institute. (2017). Zimbabwe Hyperinflates Again: Entering the Record Books for the Second Time in Less Than a Decade. Cato Institute. <https://www.cato.org/commentary/zimbabwe-hyperinflates-again-entering-record-books-second-time-less-decade> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.), effectively destroying the value of the national currency and pushing millions into poverty (ibid). The lack of value-based leadership during Mugabe’s reign decimated public trust in government and left Zimbabwe’s institutions in tatters. Although Mugabe was eventually forced out of power in a military coup in 2017 (ibid), his legacy of authoritarianism continues to hinder the country’s development.

Mali and the rise of coups

Political instability remains a persistent challenge in several African nations, particularly in West Africa. Mali has experienced multiple coups in recent years, most recently in 2021, when the military ousted the transitional government. The root causes of these coups are often tied to widespread dissatisfaction with corrupt and ineffective civilian governments. However, the frequent disruptions to the democratic process create a vicious cycle: coups lead to further instability, which undermines any attempts to build strong, value-based governance structures.

In Mali, the absence of stable, ethical leadership has also contributed to the rise of extremist groups in the northern regions of the country. The lack of trust in government has created a power vacuum, allowing militant groups to gain ground and further destabilize the region. The situation in Mali is emblematic of the broader challenges facing many African nations, where the failure of leadership has opened the door to conflict, poverty, and underdevelopment.

3. Ethnic and Tribal Divisions: Impediments to Unity and Inclusive Leadership

In many African countries, leadership is further complicated by ethnic and tribal divisions, which can fuel conflict and undermine national unity. Leaders who prioritize the interests of their ethnic or tribal group over the broader national interest perpetuate inequality and division, making it difficult to implement value-based leadership that serves the whole population.

Kenya’s ethnic politics

Kenya provides a prime example of how ethnic divisions can be weaponized in the political arena. Since independence, Kenya’s politics have been heavily influenced by ethnic allegiances, with major political parties often representing specific ethnic groups rather than national interests. This was starkly evident during the 2007–2008 post-election violence, in which more than 1,100 people were killed and 600,000 displaced. The violence erupted after disputed election results that many believed were manipulated along ethnic lines, pitting communities against each other.

Although the situation has improved somewhat in recent years, ethnic tensions continue to influence Kenyan politics. In a country where leaders often play to their ethnic base to secure power, value-based leadership which prioritizes inclusivity and national unity remains a challenge. As Kenya prepares for future elections, the question of whether the country can move beyond ethnic politics and embrace leadership that serves all Kenyans remains an open one.

South Sudan’s civil war

The case of South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, is another illustration of how ethnic divisions can thwart value-based leadership. South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, but by 2013, it was engulfed in a brutal civil war, largely along ethnic lines, between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those aligned with former Vice President Riek Machar. The war, which has left 400,000 dead and displaced millions, has its roots in longstanding ethnic rivalries between the Dinka and Nuer communities.

The conflict in South Sudan is a tragic reminder of the consequences of leadership that prioritizes ethnic loyalty over national unity. For value-based leadership to take hold in South Sudan, leaders must work toward reconciliation and inclusivity, ensuring that all ethnic groups feel represented in the national government. Without this shift, the country risks continued division and underdevelopment.

4. Weak Institutions and Lack of Accountability: A Systemic Issue

Many African nations struggle with weak institutions that lack the capacity to hold leaders accountable for their actions. In countries where the rule of law is fragile and institutions like the judiciary, law enforcement, and anti-corruption bodies are compromised, it becomes difficult to enforce value-based leadership. Leaders who are not held accountable for corruption, human rights abuses, or mismanagement can continue to act with impunity, perpetuating a cycle of bad governance.

Guinea’s fragile democracy

In Guinea, weak institutions have allowed leaders to manipulate the constitution for their benefit, undermining democratic norms. In 2020, President Alpha Condé pushed through a controversial constitutional change that allowed him to run for a third term, despite widespread protests. Condé’s actions sparked unrest and were widely seen as a betrayal of Guinea’s fragile democracy. Although he was eventually deposed in a coup in 2021, the damage done to Guinea’s institutions will take years to repair.

The lack of strong, independent institutions in Guinea, as in many other African countries, makes it difficult to implement value-based leadership. Without effective checks and balances, leaders can subvert the democratic process to remain in power, often at the expense of the people.

Way Forward: Blueprint for embedding value-based leadership in Africa

As Africa marches toward a new era of global influence and economic growth, it is critical to recognize that sustainable progress will only come through value-based leadership. This leadership must be rooted in integrity, service, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people. While challenges such as corruption, political instability, and ethnic divisions continue to undermine governance across the continent, the road to reform is not impossible. Through strategic interventions, Africa can cultivate a generation of leaders who will prioritize the public good over personal gain and bring about transformative change. Below is a blueprint for how this can be achieved.

1. Strengthening Institutions: Building the Pillars of Accountability

The cornerstone of value-based leadership is the existence of strong, independent institutions that can hold leaders accountable. In many African nations, institutions such as electoral commissions, anti-corruption agencies, and the judiciary are compromised by political interference, leaving little room for ethical leadership to thrive. To reverse this trend, there must be a renewed focus on institutional reform.

Electoral commissions need to be truly independent and transparent, ensuring that elections are free and fair. In countries like Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made strides, but much more needs to be done to safeguard the integrity of elections. Technological solutions such as real-time results transmission and biometric voter identification can help reduce electoral fraud, giving citizens confidence in the democratic process.

Similarly, anti-corruption agencies must be empowered to investigate and prosecute corruption at all levels, without fear of political backlash. Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are examples of institutions that can play a pivotal role in restoring trust in governance, provided they operate with full autonomy and sufficient resources. Moreover, the establishment of robust whistleblower protection laws will encourage citizens to expose corruption without fear of retribution, creating a culture of transparency and accountability.

Judicial independence is equally vital. For value-based leadership to flourish, the courts must be free from political control, allowing them to uphold the rule of law impartially. African governments need to ensure that judicial appointments are based on merit and shielded from political influence, so that courts can act as impartial defenders of justice and hold leaders accountable when they overstep their bounds.

2. Investing in Leadership Education: Cultivating the Next Generation of African Leaders

Africa’s future rests in the hands of its young population. With more than 60% of the continent’s people under the age of 25, it is imperative to invest in leadership education that promotes values like integrity, service, and ethical decision-making. The next generation of African leaders must be equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of governance with a strong moral compass.

One critical area for reform is the education system. Leadership development should be integrated into school curricula, from primary education to university levels. This is not merely about teaching leadership theory but also about creating opportunities for students to practice leadership through community service, debate clubs, and student governance roles. Schools must foster a mindset of public service and accountability, shaping young minds to understand that true leadership is about making a positive impact on society. (To be continued).

Thought for the week

Ultimately, leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It’s about keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it, especially when the stakes are high and the consequences really matter. It is about laying the groundwork for others’ success, and then standing back and letting them shine – Chris Hadfield.

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.

