Value-Based Leadership Model for Africa (4)

Share

Introduction

In our last outing we examined the path forward for Nigerian leadership which must transcend and transform from our present-day politics of “come and chop” to “come and serve”. Thereafter, we discussed The Need for Value-Based Leadership In Nigeria, the consequences of Value-Deficient Leadership: Corruption, Poverty, and Underdevelopment, as well as Examining The Leadership Crisis: The Erosion of Ethical Standards and also took a look at some case Studies of Value-Driven Leaders In Nigeria: A Glimmer Of Hope.

We then x-rayed the process of integrating value-based Leadership into Nigerian and African institutions. Today we shall look at the Challenges of Implementing Value-Based Leadership Across Africa, the Role of Pan-Africanism and Regional Cooperation, Nigeria as A Model For Value-Based Leadership In Africa And Which We Shall Discuss Nigeria As A model for Value-Based Leadership In Africa And Finally Challenges and opportunities for Value-Based Leadership In Africa. Enjoy.

Challenges of implementing value-based leadership across Africa

Africa is a continent of 54 diverse nations, each with its own unique cultural, political, and historical context. From Nigeria in West Africa to South Africa in the southernmost tip of the continent, and from Egypt in the north to Kenya in the east, the challenges of leadership are both distinct and shared. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to leadership issues, value-based leadership offers a universal framework that can be adapted to suit the needs of each country.

At the core of Africa’s leadership challenges is corruption, a persistent problem that has hindered development for decades. According to the Global Corruption Barometer by Transparency International, 58% of Africans believe that corruption has worsened in their countries over the past year. In many nations, public resources are diverted into the pockets of the few, while millions remain impoverished. This is particularly evident in Nigeria, where the cost of corruption between 1999 and 2024 is estimated to be in the billions of dollars. But the same is true for countries like Zimbabwe, where hyperinflation and corruption have crippled the economy, or South Africa, where recent corruption scandals involving state-owned enterprises have rocked public trust.

Moreover, Africa’s leadership crisis is compounded by political instability. In 2023 alone, several African countries experienced coups or attempted coups, including Niger and Sudan (Africa News. (2023). Africa: The 7 Military Coups Over the Last Three Years. Africa News. <https://www.africanews.com/2023/08/30/africa-the-7-military-coups-over-the-last-three-years/> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.), signaling the fragility of political systems across the continent. Weak institutions and a lack of accountability often create environments where authoritarianism flourishes, and democratic norms are undermined. These problems highlight the urgent need for leadership models that emphasize accountability, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.

In addition to corruption and political instability, Africa grapples with socioeconomic challenges that are exacerbated by poor leadership. Across the continent, millions of people still lack access to basic services like clean water, healthcare, and education. According to the African Development Bank, more than 80 million youths in Sub-Saharan Africa live in extreme poverty- representing more than three-quarters of the global total of youth in extreme poverty (African Development Bank (AfDB). (2023). Setting the Scene Presentation for G-COP on Youth. AfDB. <https://www.afdb.org/sites/default/files/2023/08/11/setting_the_scene_presentation_for_g-cop_on_youth_s_.pdf> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.). This statistic is a stark reminder that economic growth, while necessary, is not sufficient without inclusive, value-based leadership that ensures resources are equitably distributed and the most vulnerable are protected.

Role of Pan-Africanism and regional cooperation

In the face of these challenges, Pan-Africanism, a movement advocating for the unity and solidarity of African nations offers a valuable framework for integrating value-based leadership into African institutions. Since the days of Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana and a leading voice in Pan-Africanism (Encyclopaedia Britannica. (2024). Kwame Nkrumah. Encyclopaedia Britannica. https://www.britannica.com/biography/Kwame-Nkrumah Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024), African leaders have recognized the importance of working together to address common challenges. Nkrumah famously said, “We must unite now or perish… No independent African state today by itself has a chance to follow an independent course of economic development.”(New African Magazine. (2024). Common Citizenship and African Unity. New African Magazine. <https://newafricanmagazine.com/3721/5/> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024). His call for unity remains as relevant today as it was in the 1960s.

Through regional bodies like the African Union (AU) and economic blocs such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African countries have made efforts to collaborate on issues ranging from trade to peacekeeping. However, these institutions have often fallen short of their potential due to a lack of strong, value-driven leadership. Corruption, poor governance, and political instability have hindered the ability of these bodies to effectively address the continent’s challenges.

For value-based leadership to take root in Africa, regional cooperation must be underpinned by a shared commitment to ethical governance. Initiatives like the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), which aims to promote good governance and democracy, offer a platform for African leaders to hold each other accountable (African Union. (2024). African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). African Union. <https://au.int/en/organs/aprm> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.). However, the success of these initiatives depends on the political will of African leaders to prioritize values over political expediency. As Nelson Mandela once said, “Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.” This spirit of selfless leadership is what will drive the change needed across the continent.

Nigeria as a model for value-based leadership in Africa

Given its size, population, and economic clout, Nigeria is in a unique position to lead the charge for value-based leadership in Africa. The question is not just whether Nigeria can reform its own institutions but whether it can serve as a model for the rest of the continent. If Nigeria can successfully implement value-based leadership, its influence could inspire other African nations to follow suit.

Nigeria has already demonstrated leadership in various sectors. Its burgeoning tech industry, often referred to as the “Silicon Valley of Africa,” (Startup Grind. (2024). Why Lagos in Nigeria is Africa’s Silicon Valley. Startup Grind. <https://www.startupgrind.com/blog/why-lagos-in-nigeria-is-africas-silicon-valley/> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.), is a testament to the potential that lies within the country. Companies like Flutterwave and Andela have not only brought economic growth but have also showcased how ethical leadership in business can lead to innovation and job creation (ibid). If this spirit of value-based leadership can be expanded beyond the private sector to public governance, Nigeria could become a beacon of hope for the rest of the continent.

Nigeria’s participation in initiatives like ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) highlights its potential to drive regional integration and economic cooperation. By adopting value-based leadership principles, Nigeria can play a pivotal role in strengthening these institutions and promoting ethical governance across Africa.

One of the key ways that Nigeria can lead is by setting an example of how to tackle corruption head-on. Strengthening anti-corruption institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their actions would send a strong signal not only to Nigerians but to the rest of Africa. Moreover, by reforming its electoral system to ensure free and fair elections, Nigeria can demonstrate that democracy, when upheld by strong values, is the best path toward sustainable development.

One of the most effective ways to integrate value-based leadership into African institutions is through education and leadership development. Across the continent, there is a growing recognition that the future of Africa depends on the quality of its leaders. Investing in leadership training that emphasizes ethics, public service, and accountability is critical to nurturing a new generation of African leaders who are committed to serving their people.

In Nigeria, educational reform is desperately needed to instill value-based leadership principles at an early age. Schools and universities should include leadership training as part of the curriculum, focusing not just on technical skills but on the importance of ethics, integrity, and service. Leadership academies, such as the African Leadership Academy (ALA)in South Africa, provide a model for how to train future African leaders (African Leadership Academy. (2024). African Leadership Academy Official Website. African Leadership Academy. <https://www.africanleadershipacademy.org> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.). By promoting the values of leadership, entrepreneurship, and a commitment to social change, these institutions are helping to build the foundation for a new generation of African leaders.

Additionally, mentorship programs can play a crucial role in developing future leaders. African leaders who have demonstrated value-based leadership, such as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the former president of Liberia, or Paul Kagame of Rwanda, can serve as mentors to young, aspiring leaders across the continent. As Sirleaf once said, “The size of your dreams must always exceed your current capacity to achieve them.” (Harvard Gazette. (2011). Text of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s Speech. Harvard Gazette. <https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2011/05/text-of-ellen-johnson-sirleafs-speech/> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.). African leaders must dream big, but their dreams must be grounded in the values that will truly uplift the continent.

Challenges and opportunities for value-based leadership in Africa

Africa, often referred to as the “continent of the future,” is rich in resources, diverse in culture, and abundant in human potential. Yet, despite these advantages, the continent continues to grapple with systemic leadership failures that have hindered its socio-economic progress. The challenges facing value-based leadership in Africa are multifaceted, deeply rooted in historical, political, and economic contexts, and they manifest in different forms across the continent. In this chapter, we explore some of the key challenges that have impeded the development of value-based leadership, with a focus on real-life cases that highlight these obstacles.

1. Endemic Corruption: The Achilles’ Heel of African governance

One of the most pervasive challenges facing value-based leadership in Africa is endemic corruption. Corruption has seeped into almost every facet of governance across the continent, creating an environment where public office is often viewed as a vehicle for personal enrichment rather than a platform for public service. This has led to the mismanagement of resources, weakened institutions, and a loss of public trust in leadership. (To be continued).

Thought for the week

Ultimately, leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It’s about keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it, especially when the stakes are high and the consequences really matter. It is about laying the groundwork for others’ success, and then standing back and letting them shine – Chris Hadfield

Last page

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"