Value-Based Leadership Model for Africa (3)

Share

Introduction

We started this intervention two weeks ago with a discussion of the triple crisis of corruption, poverty and inequality. This was followed by a brief look at education and the role of civil society; the leadership landscape in Nigeria and its historical evolution from independence in 1960 down to the present; the culture of political patronage and the role of youths and the demand for a paradigm shift in leadership. Today’s feature suggests the path forward (from self-centred ethos to one marked by public service).

We will then consider the imperative of value-based leadership in Nigeria, the grave consequences of its deficiency (corruption, poverty. Underdevelopment and the erosion of ethical standards). This is followed by the hope offered by case studies of value-driven leaders in Nigeria. Thereafter, we shall consider the prospects of integrating value-based leadership into Nigerian (and African) institutions and later conclude with an examination of the challenges of implementing it across Africa. Enjoy.

Way Forward: From “come and chop” to “come and serve”

The path forward for Nigerian leadership must be one of transformation from “come and chop” to “come and serve”. For Nigeria to fulfill its potential, leaders must embrace a value-based approach that prioritises integrity, service, and accountability. The country has no shortage of talent, but it requires leaders who can harness that talent for the common good.

There are glimmers of hope in sectors like technology and entrepreneurship, where young Nigerian innovators are making waves globally. Flutterwave, Andela, and Paystack are just a few examples of companies led by young, forward-thinking Nigerians who are redefining leadership through ethical business practices and innovation (Agbeyangi, A. O., Makinde, A. S., & Odun-Ayo, I. (2024). Nigeria’s ICT and Economic Sustainability in the Digital Age. DOI: 10.13140/RG.2.2.14651.43048. License: CC BY 4.0).

The question remains: Will the political leadership catch up to this spirit of innovation and service? The future of Nigeria depends on it. As Nelson Mandela once said, “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” Nigeria needs leaders who will make a difference, not just for themselves, but for the millions of citizens they serve.

Need for value-based leadership in Nigeria

In a country as dynamic and complex as Nigeria, the need for value-based leadership has never been more pressing. Nigeria, often referred to as the “Giant of Africa,” is blessed with immense resources natural, human, and cultural. However, as Nigerians would say, “We no go chop potential, we go chop reality” meaning, potential alone doesn’t fill stomachs, action does.

Despite this wealth, the country continues to grapple with pervasive challenges such as corruption, poverty, unemployment, and a leadership deficit that has consistently hindered its progress. The gap between Nigeria’s potential and its reality is widening, and value-based leadership could be the bridge needed to close it.

In 2024, Nigeria finds itself at a crossroads. The country stands on the precipice of either transformative change or further stagnation, and the direction it takes will largely depend on the caliber of leadership it embraces. But why is value-based leadership so critical to Nigeria’s progress? The answer lies in the very fabric of the nation’s socio-political landscape, which has been frayed by decades of mismanagement, corruption, and self-serving governance.

Consequences of Value-Deficient Leadership: Corruption, poverty, and underdevelopment

The Nigerian leadership story, unfortunately, reads like a tragic play. For decades, the country has been caught in the stranglehold of corrupt practices, where public office is seen as a get-rich-quick scheme rather than a call to serve. The term “come and chop”, which translates to “come and enjoy the spoils of office,” is not just an idiom in Nigeria, it is a mentality that has shaped much of the political landscape. Leaders have too often prioritised personal wealth over public welfare, leaving a legacy of broken promises, crumbling infrastructure, and impoverished citizens.

Nigeria’s corruption problem is well-documented. According to Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, Nigeria ranked 145th out of 180 countries (ibid), highlighting the endemic nature of corruption in both public and private sectors. The consequences of this corruption are stark: resources that could have been invested in healthcare, education, and infrastructure have been siphoned off into private pockets, leaving the country struggling to meet even the most basic needs of its citizens.

Take healthcare, for instance. Nigeria, despite its wealth, spends a mere 4.6 per cent of its GDP on healthcare, according to Nairametrics (Nairametrics. (2024). FG Allocates N1.3 Trillion, 4.6% of Its 2024 Fiscal Year Budget to Nigeria’s Health Sector. Nairametrics. <https://nairametrics.com/2024/02/01/fg-allocates-n1-3-trillion-4-6-of-its-2024-fiscal-year-budget-to-nigerias-health-sector/> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024). This underinvestment, compounded by corruption, has led to a healthcare system that is woefully inadequate. As of 2024, Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with 917 deaths per 100,000 live births (Ajegbile, M. L. (2023). Closing the Gap in Maternal Health Access and Quality Through Targeted Investments in Low-Resource Settings. Journal of Global Health Reports. <https://www.joghr.org/article/88917-closing-the-gap-in-maternal-health-access-and-quality-through-targeted-investments-in-low-resource-settings> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024). In a country where public officials often travel abroad for their medical needs, the lack of investment in domestic healthcare speaks volumes about the priorities of the leadership class.

Poverty, too, remains a crushing reality for millions of Nigerians. According to the World Bank, 41 per cent of Nigerians live below the poverty line (ibid), which translates to roughly 90 million people struggling to make ends meet in Africa’s largest economy. This is not just an economic problem; it is a direct consequence of leadership that has failed to address the root causes of inequality. When leaders prioritize personal enrichment over public service, the result is a nation where a select few enjoy unimaginable wealth, while the vast majority are left to fend for themselves in conditions of extreme deprivation.

The educational system is another victim of value-deficient leadership. Nigeria’s literacy rate hovers around 62 per cent, and the country’s educational institutions, particularly at the tertiary level, are frequently disrupted by strikes and underfunding. Without value-based leadership, there is little hope of reversing these trends. Education is the foundation of any thriving society, and without investment in the next generation, Nigeria risks perpetuating a cycle of poverty, ignorance, and underdevelopment.

Examining the Leadership Crisis: The erosion of ethical standards

One of the key issues at the heart of Nigeria’s leadership crisis is the erosion of ethical standards in both the public and private sectors. The rise of “godfatherism”, a system where powerful political figures (or “godfathers”) control and manipulate the political process by installing loyal protégés in office has weakened accountability and undermined the democratic process. In this system, political loyalty and financial kickbacks take precedence over competence, integrity, and a commitment to public service.

This culture of political patronage has led to a vicious cycle where individuals who ascend to leadership positions often do so not because of their qualifications or their vision for the country, but because of their connections to powerful backers. Once in power, these leaders often feel more beholden to their political sponsors than to the people they are supposed to serve. As Nigerian political analyst Jibrin Ibrahim noted, “In Nigeria, the political arena has become a marketplace of vested interests, where the highest bidders win, and the people lose.”

Moreover, the lack of accountability in Nigeria’s leadership has bred a culture of impunity. Leaders who engage in corrupt practices are rarely held to account, and even when they are, the penalties are often minimal. This has created a situation where corruption is not only tolerated but, in many cases, expected. Without the guiding principles of value-based leadership; integrity, service, and accountability, Nigeria’s leadership crisis will only continue to deepen.

Case Studies of Value-Driven Leaders in Nigeria: A glimmer of hope

Despite the challenges, there have been moments of value-driven leadership in Nigeria’s history, leaders who have risen above personal gain and worked for the good of the people. One such leader is Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first President (Wikipedia. (2024). Nnamdi Azikiwe. Wikipedia. <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nnamdi_Azikiwe> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024), who believed in the power of education and unity. Known as “Zik of Africa,” Azikiwe once said, “The realisation of greatness lies not in power, but in the ability to serve the people selflessly.” His vision for a united Nigeria free from ethnic divisions and focused on development continues to inspire generations of Nigerians.

Another example is Obafemi Awolowo, who served as the Premier of the Western Region from 1954 to 1960 (Wikipedia. (2024). Obafemi Awolowo. Wikipedia. <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Obafemi_Awolowo> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024). Awolowo is remembered for his pioneering policies in education, including the introduction of free primary education in the Western Region. His belief that education was the key to Nigeria’s development was reflected in his famous quote: “The children of the poor must not be denied access to education because of the social conditions of their parents.” Awolowo’s value-based leadership helped lay the foundation for the Western Region’s prosperity, and his legacy remains a shining example of what can be achieved when leaders prioritize the welfare of the people.

In more recent times, leaders like Dora Akunyili, the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) (Wikipedia. (2024). Dora Akunyili. Wikipedia. <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dora_Akunyili> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.), have also exemplified value-based leadership. Akunyili’s fight against the sale of fake drugs in Nigeria was a testament to her integrity and commitment to public health. Her famous motto, “My life is worth nothing if I cannot save lives,” captured the essence of value-based leadership that puts people first.

Integrating Value-Based Leadership into Nigerian and African institutions

As Africa stands on the cusp of transformative change in the 21st century, one truth rings clear: the leadership challenges that Nigeria faces are not unique to the country but are reflective of a broader crisis that affects many African nations. Across the continent, issues like corruption, inequality, governance failures, and underdevelopment are frequently linked to a leadership deficit. It’s not just a Nigerian problem; it’s an African problem. The integration of value-based leadership into Nigerian institutions, and by extension, African institutions, is a critical step towards addressing these systemic challenges and unlocking the full potential of the continent.

Africa is often referred to as the “continent of the future,” (Grinin, Leonid & Korotayev, A. (2023). Africa: The Continent of the Future. Challenges and Opportunities. 10.1007/978-3-031-34999-7_13) with its youthful population, growing economies, and untapped resources. Yet, as the African proverb goes, “A tree does not make a forest” progress cannot come from isolated efforts but from a collective commitment to principles of good governance, integrity, and accountability. The continent needs leaders who are driven by values, who prioritise service over self-interest, and who can foster unity and development in a way that uplifts not only individual nations but the entire region. (To be continued).

Thought for the week

Leadership to me means duty, honor, country. It means character, and it means listening from time to time – George W. Bush

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"