Value-Based Leadership Model for Africa (2)

Introduction

This feature examines how to address the triple-crisis of corruption poverty and inequity bedeviling leadership in Nigeria.

It then looks into education and the role of civic society and takes in a broad view of the leadership landscape in Nigeria, followed by a brief history of leadership in Nigeria-from independence in 1960 to the present day, noting that the same challenges confront view realities.

Addressing Triple Crisis: Corruption, poverty, and inequality

The interconnection between corruption, poverty, and inequality is particularly pronounced in Nigeria. According to a 2024 report by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), an independent think tank, 80% of Nigeria’s wealth is controlled by 20% of the population (Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). (2024). The Nigerian Economy Picked Up in 2024Q2. NESG. <https://nesgroup.org/blog/The-Nigerian-Economy-picked-up-in-2024Q2> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.), highlighting the stark income inequality that pervades the country. Value-based leadership offers a pathway to tackle these issues head-on by emphasizing transparency, fairness, and equitable distribution of resources.

Leaders who adhere to value-based principles are more likely to enact policies that promote social justice and reduce inequality. For example, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, widely regarded as a value-driven leader, has transformed his country’s governance system by focusing on anti-corruption measures, transparency, and inclusiveness. Rwanda now ranks as one of the least corrupt countries in Africa (Nomad Capitalist. (2024). Least Corrupt Countries in Africa. Nomad Capitalist. https://nomadcapitalist.com/expat/least-corrupt-countries-in-africa/ Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024), and its model of leadership has been praised for fostering rapid economic development and social cohesion.

For Nigeria to follow a similar trajectory, leaders must be committed to upholding the values of honesty, service, and accountability. As Nigeria continues to grapple with systemic corruption, there is a need for a new generation of leaders who will put the nation’s interest above personal gain. This aligns with the African philosophy of Ubuntu, which emphasizes collective well-being over individual success. The principle of Ubuntu, which translates to “I am because we are,” serves as a powerful reminder that the success of a leader is ultimately measured by the prosperity of the people they lead.

Education and the role of civil society

Value-based leadership is not an innate trait; it is cultivated through education, mentorship, and a strong moral foundation. The Nigerian educational system plays a crucial role in developing future leaders who embrace values like integrity and service. There is an urgent need to reform the leadership curriculum in Nigerian schools and universities to emphasize ethics, public service, and accountability. Additionally, civil society organizations can play a pivotal role in promoting value-based leadership by holding leaders accountable and advocating for transparent governance.

In recent years, Nigeria’s youth have become increasingly vocal about the need for ethical leadership, as evidenced by the #EndSARS movement in 2020 (CNN. (2020). Nigeria End SARS Protests: Analysis. CNN. <https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/25/africa/nigeria-end-sars-protests-analysis-intl/index.html> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.), which called for an end to police brutality and greater government accountability. The movement demonstrated the power of civil society in demanding value-based governance and showed that the younger generation is ready to hold leaders accountable for their actions (ibid).

Leadership landscape in nigeria

Nigeria, a land of vibrant cultures, untapped potential, and rich history, remains a paradox when it comes to leadership. Known as the “Giant of Africa,” the country boasts a population of over 220 million and is endowed with vast natural resources, especially oil and gas. Yet, Nigeria’s leadership landscape over the decades has been one of missed opportunities, cycles of corruption, and fleeting moments of hope. To the casual observer, Nigerian leadership can feel like a puzzle, full of contradictions, on one hand, immense potential, and on the other, a seeming inability to harness that potential for the benefit of its citizens.

In Nigeria, there’s a popular saying: “Na who get big head dey wear cap, but na who get sense go sabi wear am well” loosely translated, this means that while it’s easy to get into a position of power, it takes wisdom to lead well. Nigeria’s leadership history is full of individuals with big titles, but many have failed the test of using that power wisely. As we explore the current leadership landscape in Nigeria in 2024, it is crucial to reflect on the historical journey that brought the country to this point and the present state of governance.

A brief history of leadership in nigeria: 1960 to present

When Nigeria gained independence from Britain in 1960, it was celebrated as the hope of Africa, a country poised to lead the continent to prosperity (Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (FMINO). (2024). 1st October: Nigeria’s History. FMINO. <https://fmino.gov.ng/1st-october-nigerias-history/> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.). Early leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first president, and Tafawa Balewa, the first prime minister, were visionary figures who inspired confidence (ibid). In those early years, the country was an emblem of promise, with a fast-growing economy and optimism about its future.

However, things soon took a turn. The country plunged into political instability, with a series of military coups beginning in 1966 (Wikipedia. (2024). Military Coups in Nigeria. Wikipedia. <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_coups_in_Nigeria> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.), each promising to restore order but leading to decades of military rule. Leadership during this period oscillated between civilian and military regimes, many of which were marked by corruption, human rights abuses, and economic mismanagement. By the time democracy was reinstated in 1999, after decades of military dictatorship, the wounds of misgovernance were deep, and the road to recovery was and still is long.

From General Sani Abacha’s infamous regime, characterized by human rights abuses and looting of public funds, to Olusegun Obasanjo’s civilian presidency, which brought some political stability but also its fair share of controversy, Nigeria’s leadership history has been anything but stable. Leadership in Nigeria often seems like a revolving door, with the same faces returning to power in different capacities, leaving many Nigerians asking: “When will we see real change?”

Leadership in 2024: Same challenges, new realities

Fast forward to 2024, and while Nigeria’s leadership challenges remain deeply entrenched, new realities have emerged. One of the most significant is the youth bulge, with over 60% of Nigeria’s population under the age of 25 (USAID. (2024). Nigeria Country Profile Fact Sheet. USAID. <https://www.usaid.gov/nigeria/document/nigeria-country-profile-fact-sheet> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.). This youthful demographic is both a blessing and a ticking time bomb filled with potential, but increasingly frustrated by the lack of opportunities and the widespread corruption that stifles progress.

Despite Nigeria’s vast resources, including being Africa’s largest oil producer, the country continues to struggle with poverty, unemployment, and inequality. According to the World Bank’s 2024 report, 41% of Nigerians still live below the poverty line (World Bank. (2024). Global Poverty and Inequality Report: Nigeria. World Bank. <https://datacatalogfiles.worldbank.org/ddh-published/0064942/DR0092448/Global_POVEQ_NGA.pdf> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.), despite years of economic growth.

These harsh realities are compounded by a leadership deficit. Corruption continues to plague the public sector, with Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index ranking Nigeria 145th out of 180 countries (ibid). This represents a slight improvement over previous years, but it still reflects the systemic corruption that has crippled governance and siphoned off resources meant for public services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Nigerian leadership in 2024 is still dominated by entrenched political elites who are more focused on consolidating power than addressing the root causes of the country’s problems. As Nigerian scholar and writer Chinua Achebe aptly observed, “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership… The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which is the hallmark of true leadership.” (Shayera Dark. (2024). The Trouble with Nigeria: Chinua Achebe. Shayera Dark. <https://www.shayeradark.com/posts/the-trouble-with-nigeria-chinua-achebe> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.).

This observation rings as true today as it did when Achebe made it decades ago.

Political patronage and the culture of “chop i chop”

One of the most persistent features of Nigerian leadership is the culture of “chop I chop”, an idiomatic expression that refers to the pervasive practice of political patronage and corruption. In this system, public office is seen as an opportunity for personal enrichment, rather than a platform for public service. Leaders distribute favours, contracts, and resources to loyal supporters in exchange for political backing, while the needs of the broader population are often ignored.

This patronage system has created a vicious cycle of leadership failures. Politicians focus on short-term gains, often enriching themselves and their cronies at the expense of long-term development goals. As a result, public trust in leadership has eroded. According to the Afrobarometer 2023 report, 74% of Nigerians expressed little to no trust in their government’s ability to act in the public’s best interest (Afrobarometer. (2023). Amid Rising Corruption, Africans Say They Risk Retaliation if They Speak Up. Afrobarometer. <https://www.afrobarometer.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/AD743-PAP5-Amid-rising-corruption-Africans-say-they-risk-retaliation-if-they-speak-up-Afrobarometer_3dec23.pdf> Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.).

In the words of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Nigeria’s legendary Afrobeat musician and outspoken critic of corruption, “Suffering and smiling, that’s our reality.” Fela’s words capture the irony of life in Nigeria, where people endure hardship but continue to show remarkable resilience.

Role 0tof the youth and the demand for new leadership

In 2024, there is a palpable sense of urgency for new leadership. The #EndSARS protests of 2020, which began as a movement against police brutality, have evolved into a broader demand for systemic change and better governance (ibid). Nigerian youths are no longer willing to accept the status quo. They are increasingly demanding accountability, transparency, and leadership that puts the people first.

One of the most significant outcomes of the 2023 elections was the rise of new political voices, many of them driven by youth movements and a push for change. While the entrenched political class still holds power, there is a growing recognition that the old ways of doing things cannot last forever. Nigeria’s youth are tired of the “old wine in new bottles” routine, where political elites rebrand themselves but fail to deliver meaningful change.

Technology and social media have also given young Nigerians a platform to mobilize, organize, and hold leaders accountable. In 2024, digital activism is reshaping the political landscape, with campaigns for transparency and governance reform being amplified across platforms like Twitter (now X), Instagram, and Facebook. The youth are not just demanding change they are leading it. (To be continued).

Thought for the week

It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory when nice things occur. You take the front line when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership. – Nelson Mandela.

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project.

