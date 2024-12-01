Value-Based Leadership Model for Africa (1)

Share

Introduction

Defining value-based leadership

Leadership is often viewed as the compass that guides a nation or organization towards its ultimate destination. However, the quality of leadership determines whether this journey is prosperous or perilous. Value-based leadership is a model rooted in the ethical foundation of a leader, where integrity, service, and accountability are paramount. In the African context, and particularly in Nigeria, this approach is not just a theoretical ideal but a necessary framework for transformative leadership that addresses the continent’s complex socio-political and economic challenges.

What is value-based leadership?

Value-based leadership is defined by the guiding principles that drive a leader’s actions and decision. Leaders who embrace this model are driven not by personal gain, but by a genuine commitment to the well-being of others and the betterment of society. As Nigerian statesman and nationalist, Nnamdi Azikiwe once remarked, “Leadership is not about being in charge, but taking care of those in your charge.”

In value-based leadership, ethical considerations are woven into the very fabric of decision-making. A leader’s ability to inspire trust is grounded in their consistency in upholding values such as integrity, transparency, and fairness. It is a form of leadership that is less concerned with the accumulation of power and wealth, and more focused on creating sustainable and just outcomes for the collective. This model resonates deeply with the principles of Ubuntu, a traditional African philosophy that emphasizes humanity, interconnectedness, and collective well-being. As Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate from South Africa, famously said, “My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.”

In many ways, the tenets of value-based leadership are not new to Africa. African communities have long been built on systems of mutual respect, accountability, and a sense of duty to the collective. In traditional Nigerian societies, leaders such as kings or village heads were often seen as custodians of the people’s welfare (Abdulqadir, U. A. (2016). Traditional rulers and security administration in Nigeria: Challenges for the 21st century. IOSR Journal of Humanities and Social Science (IOSR-JHSS), 21(8), 1-11. e-ISSN: 2279-0837, p-ISSN: 2279-0845. Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.).

Their leadership was contingent on maintaining harmony, fairness, and justice. This echoes the Yoruba proverb, “Iku ya j’esin,” which means “Death is preferable to dishonor.” The proverb emphasises the importance of integrity and moral uprightness in leadership, as to dishonour one’s people through deceit or corruption is a fate worse than death.

Key attributes of value-based leadership

To fully understand value-based leadership, we must delve into its core attributes: vision, service, integrity, and moral courage. These elements form the bedrock of a leader’s ability to inspire, transform, and create lasting impact.

1. Vision and Purpose: A value-based leader possesses a clear vision of what they hope to achieve, not just for themselves, but for the people they lead. Vision is what sets the direction, but values are what keep the journey true. As Nelson Mandela once said, “It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory when nice things occur. You take the front line when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership.” Mandela’s leadership was anchored in a vision of freedom, equality, and unity, and it was his steadfast commitment to these values that made him one of the most revered leaders in history.

2. Service to Others: Service is at the heart of value-based leadership. Leaders who lead with values prioritise the needs of the people over personal gain. This is particularly crucial in Africa, where many nations are grappling with the legacy of colonialism, corruption, and underdevelopment. Chinua Achebe, one of Nigeria’s most respected authors, once noted, “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. There is nothing wrong with the Nigerian land, climate, air, or water. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which is the hallmark of true leadership.”(Isah, Z. I. (2024). The Trouble with Nigerians. Daily Trust. Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024). Achebe’s words point to the gap between leadership and service, a gap that value-based leadership seeks to bridge.

3. Integrity and Transparency: For leadership to be truly effective, it must be underpinned by a commitment to truth and transparency. In Nigeria, where corruption has eroded public trust in institutions, integrity is not just an attribute, it is a necessity. Leaders who embody integrity are those who practice what they preach, whose actions are in alignment with their words. As former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan stated, “If you are a leader, you are a servant. If you are not ready to be a servant, then leadership is not for you.” Jonathan’s quote captures the essence of value-based leadership, where the leader’s moral compass guides their every decision and action.

4. Moral Courage: Finally, moral courage is what sets great leaders apart. It is the willingness to stand up for what is right, even in the face of adversity or unpopularity. In a world where leaders often face immense pressure to compromise on their values, moral courage is what ensures they stay the course. Former Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah once said, “We face neither East nor West; we face forward.” Nkrumah’s unwavering stance against neocolonialism and his push for African unity exemplify the kind of moral courage that value-based leaders must possess.

Relevance of value-based leadership in the 21st century

The 21st century has been marked by rapid globalisation, technological advancements, and increased interconnectedness, but also by growing political instability, social inequality, and environmental crises. As the world becomes more complex, the demand for leaders who embody ethical values, integrity, and a strong sense of purpose has never been greater. In this context, value-based leadership is not merely a theoretical framework but a practical necessity for addressing contemporary global and African challenges, especially in nations like Nigeria, where governance issues, corruption, and inequality persist.

Global trends in leadership

In recent years, the global landscape of leadership has shifted dramatically. The traditional models of top-down, hierarchical leadership have increasingly been called into question, as both organizations and governments struggle to maintain public trust and accountability. The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, a global survey measuring trust across institutions, revealed a significant erosion of trust in governments and corporations worldwide. According to the survey, trust in government institutions declined by 12 per cent globally in 2023, with Nigeria reflecting even higher distrust levels, as over 78 per cent of Nigerians expressed concerns over government integrity and transparency.

This growing mistrust points to the need for leaders who are guided by ethical principles, transparency, and a commitment to serving the public good. Value-based leadership, which prioritizes values such as fairness, honesty, and accountability, is an antidote to the crisis of leadership that many countries, including Nigeria, currently face. As Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia, aptly stated, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.”

Nigerian Context: A leadership crisis

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, stands at a critical juncture in its leadership journey. Despite its immense natural and human resources, Nigeria has consistently been plagued by leadership failures that have resulted in deep-seated corruption, poverty, and underdevelopment. According to Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, Nigeria ranked 145th out of 180 countries (Trading Economics. (2024). Nigeria Corruption Rank. Trading Economics. https://tradingeconomics.com/nigeria/corruption-rank Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024.), emphasizing the endemic corruption that continues to undermine the nation’s progress.

Corruption has had far-reaching consequences on Nigeria’s socio-economic development. It has diverted resources meant for infrastructure, education, and healthcare, deepening the divide between the rich and the poor. In 2023, the World Bank reported that over 40% of Nigeria’s population, approximately 83 million people live below the poverty line (World Bank. (2024). Nigeria Releases New Report on Poverty and Inequality in Country. World Bank. Accessed on the 20th of October, 2024). This statistic paints a bleak picture of the country’s socio-economic fabric.

The leadership crisis in Nigeria is not limited to politics but extends to the corporate world as well. Despite Nigeria’s significant role in Africa’s oil and gas sector, the country has struggled to attract foreign investment due to a lack of transparency and governance. Multinational corporations operating in Nigeria have often been implicated in corruption scandals, further exacerbating the country’s reputation as a challenging business environment. These realities point to the urgent need for value-based leadership across all sectors of Nigerian society leaders who will champion accountability, ethical governance, and equitable growth.

In the face of these challenges, value-based leadership presents a viable solution for Nigeria and, by extension, Africa. Leaders who lead with integrity and a clear ethical framework can help restore public trust and foster sustainable development. Former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings highlighted the importance of values in African leadership when he said, “A country or leadership that is not accountable to its people has no moral authority.” This statement resonates deeply with the Nigerian context, where a lack of accountability has eroded the moral authority of many leaders.

Value-based leadership goes beyond the exercise of power; it is about leading with a sense of responsibility to improve the lives of the people one serves. This form of leadership requires leaders who are not only competent but also compassionate, transparent, and committed to justice. As John Maxwell, a renowned leadership expert, noted, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” In Nigeria, leaders who embody these qualities are desperately needed to address the nation’s most pressing challenges; corruption, poverty, and inequality. (To be continued).

Thought for the week

Ultimately, leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It’s about keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it, especially when the stakes are high and the consequences really matter. It is about laying the groundwork for others’ success, and then standing back and letting them shine – Chris Hadfield.

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.

