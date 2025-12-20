Valerie Chinoyerum Opia fondly called Valerie of Africa, is the latest Nigerian female to achieve the historic feat of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. She spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOW, on this achievement that has brought her instant fame, challenges and a desire to go the extra mile to inspire others, especially the girl-child

Background

Valerie Chinoyerum Opia, known as Valerie of Africa, is making waves across Nigeria and Africa as well as the globe, where she has become a household name; an easily recognisable face in any public event that she shows up.

This instant fame was made possible through her daring nature; holding on to her childhood dream of conquering Mount Kilimanjaro, which is the tallest mountain in Africa, located in Tanzania and the highest free-standing mountain in the world. Her dream came to fruition on October 11, 2025 when she went on a one-day climbing and hiking expedition of Mt Kilimanjaro (Phase One).

It was on the auspicious commemoration of the Girl Child Inter- national Day. Since arriving back to the country, with her newest crown and certifications as among the few members of the elite club of Mt Kilimanjaro conquerors, she has become both the bride and toast of every event, especially tourism related events in Nigeria.

Her path and that of this reporter crossed last month in Abuja during the Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2025 organised by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). She was one of the special guests of honour at the one-day gathering, which had in attendance the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, among others. Valerie of Africa is from Umutu in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria.

She had her primary and secondary school education at; Central Bank of Nigeria Nursery and Primary School, Satellite Town, Lagos State; Federal Government Girls College, Abuloma, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and Federal Government College, Kwali, Abuja, respectively.

She holds National Diploma certificates of Federal College of Edu- cation, Asaba, Delta State; and University of Benin, Edo State – NCE – Primary Education; and Bachelor Degree in Tourism (in-view). Valerie of Africa also has an Advanced Diploma in Tourism Management from Aeroport College of Aviation and Tourism Management, Lagos. She is a dedicated and passionate tourism management and theatre arts student, with a strong interest in exploring the intersection of culture, entertainment, theatre, and tourism as well as journalism.

A single mother of three, she also has her feet firmly planted in event planning and management as well as customer service. She has founded and managed different organisations and served in a number of bodies in different capacities, including serving as; Vice Chairman, Notable Creativity Network; Convener, 165 Days Across Africa; Project Director, Kiddies Carnival Nigeria; Broadcast journalist with Africa Aglow TV and Magazine; Gender Director, Women Youth and Children Upliftment Foundation (WYCUT); and Special Assistant on Sports and Tourism to Senator Ned Nwoko. While her advocacy and community engagements span; Girl Child Advocate; Member, Nigerian Girls Guide Association; Volunteer – Women, Youth and Children Upliftment Foundation; and Member, Guild of Nigerian Dancers (GOND), Lagos State Chapter.

Her dress sense and life style are quite unique and creatively African in nature as she often introduces African traditional style into her uniquely and colourfully designed outfits. She stands out from the crowd in whatever outfit she puts on, including her accessories. Through her multifaceted career and community involvement, Valerie of Africa continues to inspire and empower others, leveraging her platform to promote African culture, creativity, and development.

Certifications from Tanzania

While many of those that belong to the elite club of Mt Kilimanjaro Conquerors only choose the climbing and hiking option, Valerie of Africa did more than just that as she also engaged fully with other related activities; being a passionate and committed tourism enthusiast and professional.

To this end, she earned certifications in the following fields in the cause of her tour; Certificate of participation from the Unstoppable Kilimanjaro Tour company in Tanzania for a one-day hike (3000 feet above sea level and 2746-meter trek) through the Marangu route to Mandara hut in commemoration of the International Girl Child Day on October 11, 2025, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania; Certificate for two months internship programme in Tourism Management in Tanzania from July to October 2025 at Safari Experience Africa, Zanzibar, Tanzania; Certificate of Cultural Cooking training from Machame Cultural Tourism Centre in Nkwensho, Machame/ Moshi Tanzania; Meritorious Award as Best Tourism Personality from Nigeria by Machame Cultural Tourism Centre, Nkwensho, Machame, Tanzania; Award as Most Creative and Talented West Africa intern 2025 at Safari Experience Africa Tours and Travel Limited, Zanzibar, Tanzania; Certificate of participation at Coffee making – September 2025 at Machame Cultural Tourism Centre in Nkwensho Machame Moshi Tanzania. Fascinated by Mount Kilimanjaro

since childhood

I’ve always been fascinated by Mount Kilimanjaro, thanks to watching Tarzan as a child. My dad, late Capt. I.S. Opia (rtd), instilled in me the love for sports and adventure. He would always call me ‘Tarzan, the jungle girl.’

I was born in Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos State, so, my activities started from childhood because I came from a family where values and talents are nurtured from cradle.

Climbing Kilimanjaro was a personal dream and a challenge I had set for myself. I wanted to push my limits and inspire others. It’s more of a childhood fantasy and I worked towards making it a reality.

Trailblazer

Going on the expedition and climbing Mt Kilimanjaro, is for Valerie of Africa, a great feat as she has etched her name on the hearts of many and the history book as a trailblazer and the first Nigerian female to attain this life-time achievement.

Elated by this historic feat, she sees herself as a trailblazer and flag carrier for others, noting that the feat symoblises the strength and determination of an African woman. ‘‘I’m proud to be a trailblazer. It feels amazing to represent my state and country in such a re- markable way.

Mount Kilimanjaro symbolises strength, resilience and determination to me as an African woman and a single mother, with three daughters. I did it to encourage my daughters, and all girls to follow their dreams and build it always. It reminds me that we can achieve anything we set our minds to. I’ve always been an adventurous person, and I’ve participated in various sports and activities. However, climbing Mt Kilimanjaro was a unique challenge that required extensive preparation. As a child I loved climbing trees.

Intensive preparations

Preparing for the climb was intense. I trained physically and mentally, and I had a fantastic team supporting me. I had an amazing team supporting me, including my family, friends and sponsors. My family and friends were excited and supportive, they knew how much this meant to me. I was able to climb a hike of 2, 756 meters feet above the sea level and it took us several days to reach the top.

The most challenging part was the steep ascent and altitude sickness. There were moments when I felt like giving up, but I drew strength from my team, family and friends. I kept reminding myself of my goal and the impact it would have on others.

At the summit

Standing at the summit was an indescribable feeling. I felt proud, accomplished, and grateful for the opportunity. It was an honour to plant my identity on Africa’s highest peak. I felt proud to represent my continent and inspire others.

Message to Nigerians

My message to Nigerians, especially women and young people, is that we can achieve anything we set our minds to. Believe in yourself, work hard and never give up. I dedicate the climb to empowering young people and promoting tourism in Africa. This achievement shows that big dreams are achievable. I hope my story will inspire more Africans and Deltans to explore their continent’s beauty and potential.

Next stop

Since achieving this glorious and historic feat, Valerie of Africa has had her plate full of activities especially promotional and speaking events. She has engaged with many platforms and activities across the country and outside the country, with her 165 days tour of Africa.

This ambitious project aims to explore and document the vast cultural heritage and natural wonders of Africa, promoting Pan-Africanism and cultural exchange. She disclosed among others, ‘‘I’m working on new projects, including empowering young people and promoting tourism in Africa.’’

Generational legacy

For her, the victorious climb is a generational legacy, saying; ‘‘I hope this climb will be remembered as a legacy that inspires future generations to chase their dreams and never give up.’’

Accolades

Her feat has earned her a number of awards and accolades from different corporate bodies and organisations, including the government. One of such is her being named among the top 10 young Nigerian women by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs. On the list are; Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie; Chef Hilda Bacci; Tiwa Savage; Captain Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo; Pelumi Nubi; Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy); Adejoke Lasisi; Esther Oyema; and Aisha Yesufu. She was also named Africa Media Personality 2024: Valerie’s outstanding contributions to media and broadcasting have been recognised with this prestigious award from Naija Waves Award.