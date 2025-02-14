Share

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has prophesied to herself that the 2025 Valentine’s Day will be the last one she will celebrate as a single.

DJ Cuppy stated this while wishing herself a happy Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14.

The 32-year-old disc jockey expressed her faith in a post shared on her X handle as she prayed to God for a husband.

DJ Cuppy; “Happy #ValentinesDay to me! Manifesting that this is my last one unmarried. Lord, do your thing!”

Reacting to her post, some netizens professed love to her, while many dished out unsolicited advice.

