Valentine’s Day: Regina Daniels Gifts Mother Two Brand-New Cars

Regina Daniels, Nollywood Actress and Estranged wife of Senator Representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko has gifted her mother, Nollywood actress and politician, Rita Daniels two brand-new vehicles for Valentine’s Day.

Rita shared the news on her Instagram post on Friday, disclosing that Regina gifted her a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Toyota Hilux during a period when she was struggling with transportation.

“My Val came early! Everyone come and rejoice with me oo. My heart is full,” she wrote.

She explained further that one of the vehicles previously purchased for her by Regina was damaged in an accident, while the other was later taken away, leaving her without reliable means of transportation.

Due to Regina’s recent marital crisis, Rita noted that she found it difficult to inform her daughter about her predicament at first.

“So short story: It took me a while to tell my daughter I didn’t have means of movement because of the situation she’s in… the other car she bought for me was involved in an accident, the remaining one I was using was taken away but guess what? My daughter bought me these two! Eeh! Nwam Daalu sor. Thank you my forever pride @regina.daniels,” she added.