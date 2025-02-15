Valentine’s Day: No One Can Love You Better Than I, Veekee James To Husband

Amid the Valentine’s Day celebration, Veekee James on Friday took to her Instagram page to shower praises on her husband, Femi Atere.
Veekee James finally unveiled a stunning Valentine’s Day photoshoot featuring herself and her husband after she had kept her fans waiting for the whole day for a Valentine’s Day photo.
The fashion stylist dazzled in a vibrant, elegant red gown with a heart-themed design, while Femi looked dashing in a stylish blazer.
READ ALSO:
- Veekee James, Husband Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary .
- Veekee James Knocks Single Ladies Looking For Perfect Men
- Veekee James Hired Her Husband For Contents Like I Did – Jaruma
Sharing the breathtaking photos on Instagram, she professed her love saying: “No one can love you better than I, Ayomi Happy Valentine’s Day, baby❤️.”
In another heartfelt post, she reaffirmed her commitment, adding: “My Valentine till death do us part❤️.”
Fans and well-wishers have since flooded her page with admiration and sweet messages for the couple.
Watch the video below;