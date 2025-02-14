Valentine’s Day: Mike Bamiloye Warns Of Money Rituals, Spiritual Dangers

Share

The founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, has issued a stern warning to Nigerians about the dangers lurking behind Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The gospel filmmaker, known for his impactful Christian movies, expressed deep concern over the dark side of Valentine’s Day, warning that reckless indulgence could lead to spiritual and physical destruction.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, Bamiloye cautioned that many young girls and women could become victims of money rituals, while bodily fluids from men might be used for diabolical purposes in shrines.

According to him, many would sleep on the same bed with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms, engaging in covenants and vows without knowing.

“The fortunes and destinies of many young girls and ladies would end up tonight in shrines of money rituals.

READ ALSO:

“Destinies and fortunes and meaningfulness of life shall be polluted this evening, and by tomorrow morning, many shall wake up empty and shallow and light,” he said

He further warned that blood rituals would take place under the guise of romance and that many destinies and fortunes would be sacrificed in shrines for money rituals.

According to him, some individuals would wake up on February 15 feeling spiritually drained, empty, and lost.

Bamiloye, a respected figure in Nigeria’s Christian community, has consistently used his platform to promote moral values and warn against societal ills.

As Valentine’s Day festivities unfold across the country, Bamiloye’s warning serves as a reminder for individuals to remain vigilant and prioritize their spiritual and personal well-being.

Share

Please follow and like us: