Valentine’s Day: Mercy Eke Receives Surprise Gifts From Boyfriend

Amid the Valentine’s Day celebration, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has beamed with joy as her boyfriend surprises her with luxury and bundles of dollars.

Taking to her Snapchat, Mercy Eke shared a clip capturing the luxurious surprise gifts from her boyfriend, showcasing her priceless reaction to the lavish treats.

In the viral video, it could be seen as the reality star was excited with emotion as she unwraps the gifts, overflowing with love for him.

Overflowing with gratitude, Mercy Eke gushes about her boyfriend, describing him as her entire life and the perfect reflection of a good man.

She wrote, “I love you with all my heart baby. You are my entire life ❤️. You are the best.

“What would I have done without you in my life?. You have levelled up my life in a way people can see the reflection of a good man in my life “.

