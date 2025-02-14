Valentine’s Day: Juma Jux Dedicates New Song To Priscilla Ojo

Share

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux has released his latest song, Si Mimi, as a tribute to his wife, Priscilla Ojo, and their love journey.

The song, which tells a heartfelt love story, comes just days after the couple legally tied the knot and held a Nikkah ceremony in Tanzania.

Jux shared the song’s visualizer on Instagram, dedicating it to Priscilla, daughter of renowned Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and his fans for Valentine’s Day.

The romantic gesture follows their engagement night, where Jux proposes to Priscilla in a beautifully planned setting.

The Si Mimi music video, showcases the couple’s love story, bringing to life their special moments.

The #SiMimiChallenge has also been activated, encouraging fans to engage with the song.

Jux and Priscilla’s relationship has been in the spotlight since they went public.

Their recent wedding ceremonies, followed by a lavish proposal night, have captivated fans across Africa.

With Si Mimi, Jux further solidifies his love for Priscilla while celebrating Valentine’s Day with his audience.

