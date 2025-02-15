Share

The baby mama of Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, Honey Berry has clapped back at the controversial singer after he ranted over her romantic Valentine’s Day post with her new boyfriend.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Honey Berry posted a romantic Valentine’s Day video with her new boyfriend looking happy and lovey-dovey with one another.

However, Portable who didn’t like her post took to his Instagram page to call her all sorts of names like “Aja ADUGBO” and an ungrateful person. He further warned her to return his son to him.

In a fiery response, Honey Berry accused Portable of domestic violence, claiming he physically assaulted her even while she was pregnant with his child.

She further alleged that the singer once confided in her about his dislike for his wife, Bewaji.

She wrote; “Werey, who did you help? You were always beating me when I was pregnant for you. Have you forgotten you told me that you don’t really like Bewaji and you used to forward her chats to me to read while you called her a Mumu? The Mumu is now a good wife today. “We used to go to Bewaji’s mum’s house together to give her food money, and you would tell me to stay in the car. If you come for me, I will add to your problem this afternoon,” To further taunt the singer, Honey Berry shared another video with a bold caption: “You can’t kill my vibes You just dey rant for nothing .”

