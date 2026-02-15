Valentine’s Day: Foundation Empowers Widows, Others With Tools

A humanitarian outreach initiative by Chris Osemene has urged government and other foundations to strengthen transparency and partner with grassroots organisations to ensure aid reaches the intended beneficiaries.

The NGO made the call during the distribution of empowerment tools to widows and physically challenged persons at the Ebute area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Speaking on behalf of the foundation, Mrs. Luya Obiajuru emphasised that empowering vulnerable people can help reduce poverty and social vices while improving overall living standards.

The items distributed included weighing scales for traders, manual hand grinders that require no electricity or fuel, and a sewing machine for packaging and tailoring.

Other items were Point of Sale (POS) machines for business transactions, clutches, a sealer, and a mobility aid for a physically challenged beneficiary.

“The aim is to empower widows with practical business tools aimed at promoting financial independence and sustainable livelihoods.

“The philanthropist has always been committed to supporting others even before achieving financial stability.

“As his resources grew, he decided to organise his charitable efforts into a structured initiative focused on long-term empowerment rather than short-term relief,” she said.

Obiajuru added that the programme was organised to mark his birthday, with plans to make the outreach an annual February event providing tools to widows for generating steady income instead of distributing cash.

She expressed deep appreciation for the support and pledged continued monitoring and assistance, expressing optimism that the initiative will expand in future editions to reach hundreds more people and create a wider impact in society.

The beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to the foundation and promised to ensure that the tools were used for what they were meant for, as well as to help them achieve financial stability.

Oluwakemi and Omjola, both beneficiaries, commended and prayed for the outreach and the initiator, Mr. Chris Osaneme, over the gesture, and promised to use the items judiciously, adding that it would make them self-reliant.