As the bell sounds for another Valentine’s Day celebration, the place to savour an immersive experience, especially, a romantic getaway for couples and lovebirds, is the Lagos Continental Hotel located in the heart of Victoria Island. It promises to be the perfect destination for a romantic getaway.

The hotel’s serene surroundings and luxurious amenities create the ultimate ambiance for love and connection. Love is in the air, so it is going to be Valentine’s Day unforgettable for couples.

With its elegant rooms, world-class dining, and exceptional service, the hotel promises an enchanting experience like no other.

Speaking on the different offerings of the hotel, Christoph Schleissing, General Manager of the hotel, reveals that the hotel’s goal is to create magical, memorable moments for every couple.

“We have curated experiences that blend timeless luxury with authentic Nigerian flair, from Chef Amaka’s innovative five-course menu to surprise gifts and chilled Prosecco,” he says.

Richard Mutanda, Cluster Director of Marketing, adds that the hotel’s packages are designed to deliver world-class hospitality that resonates with the spirit of love and celebration. “Our 2026 Valentine’s promotions offer exceptional romance and value,”, he discloses.

Its Valentine’s Day packages include a romantic five-course Nigerian gourmet dinner, a luxurious staycation with Prosecco and sweet delights, and a lively brunch with bottomless Prosecco. Each package is carefully designed to provide an unforgettable experience.

The hotel’s Sugar 52 Pool Bar and Lounge is another perfect spot for a relaxed and exclusive vibe. Reserve a special spot at the fifth-floor poolside cabanas and enjoy a bottle of Prosecco, elegant deco- rations, and access to an à la carte menu.

At Ekaabo Restaurant, which is the hotel’s all-day restaurant for savoury Nigerian and continental delicacies of all seasons, you will be treated to a romantic sunset dinner. Also, you can enjoy a private cocktail party at the hotel’s rooftop bar.

Other features include; live music, fine dining, and special surprises. Whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner or a lavish staycation, Lagos Continental Hotel has something for everyone. The hotel’s luxurious rooms and suites are available for couples looking to extend their stay.

Each room is carefully designed to provide the ultimate relaxation experience. ‘‘Our staff look forward to welcoming you to Lagos Continental Hotel this Valentine’s Day, as it is a day to remember,’’ says Mutanda.