Valentine: Transcorp Hilton Thrills Guest With Weekend Extravaganza

Transcorp Hilton Abuja is rolling out the red carpet for a three-day Valentine Weekend Experience that’s got something for everyone – couples, singles, and everyone in between! Starting from 13th to 15th February.

The five-star hotel disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Marketing and Brand Manager, Public Relations and Marketing Department, Ifeanyi Nnadi, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to the statement, the hotel is set to transform into what it described as the capital’s ultimate sanctuary for romance, offering a comprehensive “Valentine Weekend Package” designed to appeal to a wide range of guests — from long-term couples to singles seeking new connections.

For guests looking for a complete getaway, Transcorp Hilton Abuja is offering a bespoke room package that promises a serene escape from the city’s bustle, complemented by world-class hospitality and specially curated romantic add-ons.

The hotel said the weekend will feature a variety of activities tailored to different tastes. These include a signature couples’ event, described as a grand and intimate experience featuring a Valentine-themed curated menu, games, music and comedy.

In recognition of the role of laughter in relationships, a special comedy show featuring top-tier comedians will also be hosted to keep guests entertained throughout the weekend.

The programme will further include a specially curated romantic stage play designed to engage the audience through storytelling centred on love, connection and shared emotions.

For dining enthusiasts seeking a more intimate culinary experience, two of the hotel’s flagship restaurants, Zuma Grill and Bukka Restaurant, will offer exclusive Valentine’s dinner packages during the period.

Breaking from traditional Valentine celebrations, the hotel noted that singles have also been thoughtfully included. A poolside party for singles will provide a vibrant and stylish atmosphere for guests to mingle under the stars, accompanied by music and signature cocktails.

To help guests preserve the experience, professional romantic photography sessions will be available, allowing couples to capture elegant moments against the hotel’s iconic backdrops.

“We wanted to create a weekend that isn’t just a meal, but a memory,” the hotel’s management said. “Whether it’s laughter at our comedy special or a beautiful moment captured during a photo session, our goal is to celebrate love in all its forms,” the statement noted.

Reservations for the Valentine’s weekend are now open, with the hotel assuring guests of a memorable and romantic getaway, in line with its reputation as a central hub of Abuja’s social and lifestyle scene.