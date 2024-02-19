Valentine: STI celebrates with Lagos highway managers

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s prolific underwriting firms in the country, has extended the Valentine celebration to workers on the street of Lagos including the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, popularly known as Highway Managers. As part of activities to mark the day, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc distributed items such as work gloves, water bottles and takeaway packs in celebrating the Day with members of the Lagos Waste Management Authority along the axis of Falomo Bridge, Bourdillon Road, Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa, Osborne Road, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, and Adetokunbo Ademola Street in the metropolis. According to the chief spokesperson of the organisation, Segun Bankole, the gesture is in recognition of the important role the Highway Managers play in ensuring that the city of Lagos and our highways are kept clean while making it motorable for vehicle owners and other commuters in the state. He said the underwriting firm appreciated and recognised the essence of dignity in labour.

He said: “As unsung as they may seem, we are not oblivious of the phenomenal work they are doing in making the city debris-free especially on our highways.” The Managing Director/CEO of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olaotan Soyinka, also lend his voice to the gesture undertaken by the company. According to him, “this initiative is not just about gifts, it is about recognizing the essential role these men and women play in our community.

“They are often unsung heroes, working long hours in challenging conditions to ensure a clean and healthy environment for all of us. By showing our appreciation, we hope to not only brighten their day but also inspire others to acknowledge their valuable contributions.”

He further stated that the Highway Managers risk their lives and brave the elements, ensuring the cleanliness and hygiene in the city of Lagos. He said the token gifts from the company is simply to acknowledge their hard work and commitment to keeping the city of Lagos clean despite the challenges they confront in the discharge of their duties. “We encourage other businesses and individuals to join us in celebrating and supporting these men and women from time to time. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these remarkable individuals who do so much for our city and society and at large,” he added.