Valentine: Lagos Continental Hotel entices with exciting offers

Share

Ahead of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, Lagos Continental Ho- tel is set to ignite the romance of its in-house guests and walk – in – visitors, with an enticing package for the season of love that is focused on immersive experi- ence for couples and lovebirds as well as fun seekers, wishing to have a memora- ble and engaging love celebration. It special package, tagged, “Valentine in the Continental,” according to the hotel management, is a specially curated an unforgettable Valentine’s offerings, as the luxury hotel, ‘‘invites you to escape into a world of romance with our spectacular Valentine’s weekend package; “Valentine in the Continental! ‘‘From February 14th to 16th, we’re rolling out the red carpet for lovers and romantics alike.

Whether cozying up with your significant other or looking for that special someone, this enchant- ing getaway promises unforgettable ex- periences! ‘‘A dreamy weekend awaits you with our exclusive Valentine’s Package crafted with love just for you—with extraordi- nary perks designed to sweep you off your feet.’’ The packages on offer include; Lux- urious Accommodations: wide range of stunning suites to beautiful selection of rooms adorned with captivating Val- entine-themed décor at a 50% discount rate; Delightful Extras: offer ranges from a complimentary bottle of Prosecco and chocolates on arrival; delightsome culinary treats beginning with breakfast in bed for two, with exciting and romantic lunch and dinner in the mix as well. The hotel Executive Chef, Frank-Ernst Lothar, and his kitchen staff are set to treat guests to specially curated five course meals, alongside, Chef Specials and special requests by guests. The occasion is made perfect with a serenading setting to put guests in the ro- mantic cloud.

A statement from the hotel management further noted, ‘‘for all lovers at heart; this embraces everyone – from couples cherish- ing their bond to singles on a quest for love. It’s also perfect for friend groups looking to celebrate friendship or those dating couples ready to take their next big step ‘‘Don’t miss out on this chance to cre- ate memories that will last a lifetime – our dedicated team at Lagos Continental is here to ensure every detail enhances your experience. ‘‘Seize this romantic retreat and get ready to make magic happen. Reserve your spot for the “Valentine in the Continental” ‘‘Fall head over heels this Valentine’s Day—with every moment curated just for you! The Group General Manager for Con- tinental Hotels (Lagos and Abuja), Karl Hala, capped it all with a romantic mes- sage, saying, “Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at our luxurious hotels in Lagos and Abuja, where romance meets elegance in unforgettable settings. Whether you’re looking for a dreamy weekend escape with indulgent spa treatments and gourmet din- ing at Abuja Continental, or a captivating getaway with special surprises and live en- tertainment at Lagos Continental, we have the perfect experience waiting for you. ‘‘Let us set the stage for cherished moments and timeless memories with exclusive packages designed to ignite romance. Book your en- chanting Valentine’s experience now and make every moment magical.”

Share

Please follow and like us: