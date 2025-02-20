Valentine: How PalmPay Rewarded Customers

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 Valentine’s Day, PalmPay, a leading fintech platform, has rewarded its customers with a seven-day campaign, giving back to its users through shopping giveaways.

During the campaign, the company engaged its users on the streets of Lagos through vox pops, adding a personal touch to the celebration. Some lucky shoppers were treated to a delightful shopping experience, making their Valentine’s season more special.

One of the lucky winners at Buymore Supermarket, Rowland, could not hide his excitement when he said: “I’ve never won anything before, so when I was selected for the shopping giveaway, I was completely shocked.”

Expressing gratefulness for the gesture, he praised PalmPay’s generosity and expressed his eagerness to introduce his friends to the brand. Meanwhile, at an upscale boutique, Charles received a luxury shopping experience worth N105,000, walking away with premium clothing items.

Overwhelmed with joy, he stated: “I never expected this! I’m so happy. Thank you, PalmPay.” The campaign’s grand finale was a heartfelt celebration of love as PalmPay treated an elderly couple to a luxurious Valentine’s Day celebration.

The couple was pampered with a relaxing spa day, a glamorous makeover, and an intimate dinner at a fine restaurant to honor their inspiring love story.

For Mrs. Basiratu Azeez popularly known as ‘Mummy Bolu’, the experience was nothing short of a dream come true as she said: “This is my first time going out like this, and I’m truly happy. Thank you, PalmPay, for choosing me.

As a caterer, I’m always focused on serving others, but since I got this call, I’ve had the chance to enjoy new experiences. I am glad PalmPay is giving back to its loyal customers.”

Her husband, Mr. Azeez, beamed with joy as ge said: “I’m beyond excited as I’ve never seen an organisation do something this special.”

According to PalmPay, “This thoughtful gesture not only celebrated love but also showcased PalmPay’s deep emotional connection with its users. Valentine’s Day is a time for love, appreciation, and heartfelt gestures.

As is tradition, many people took to social media to show their valentine gifts from loved ones. “Always rewarding its users with this Valentine’s campaign, PalmPay proved once again that its connection with users goes beyond transactions.

Whether through giveaways or rewarding products on the PalmPay app, the brand remains committed to making a positive impact on .

