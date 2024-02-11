Valentine: Adopt Safe Sex, Intimate Practices, NACA Begs Nigerians

As preparation for this year’s valentine celebrations hit top gear, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has appealed to Nigerians to ensure they adopt safe sex and intimate practices while expressing affection.

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Gambo Aliyu who reaffirmed the commitment of the agency to promoting a healthy and responsible celebration of love, called for the incorporation of protection into intimate moments, undergo regular HIV testing and engage in conversations about sexual health with their partners.

Aliyu who emphasised the current global health situation, stressed the importance of prioritizing safety and well-being while expressing affection on Valentine’s Day, added that taking the appropriate measures would not only contribute to personal health but also to the broader goal of building safer and healthier communities.

He said “As people celebrate love on Valentine’s Day, we want everyone to enjoy it while prioritizing their well-being.

“NACA encourages individuals to adopt a comprehensive approach to love, which includes open communication, mutual respect, and responsible choices.

“Love is a powerful force, and by embracing responsible practices, we can ensure that it enriches our lives without compromising our health. NACA is dedicated to providing resources, information, and support to empower individuals in making informed choices.”

A statement made available to our correspondent on Sunday in Abuja added, “This Valentine’s Day, NACA will conduct comprehensive awareness campaigns to educate the public about the significance of both abstinence and safe sex practices, ensuring everyone stays well informed.

“The agency aims to create an environment where love is celebrated responsibly, fostering a community that is both supportive and health-conscious.”